West Branch, IA

West Branch inducts students into NHS

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 2 days ago
West Branch High School recently conducted the induction ceremony for the school's National Honor Society. During the April 25 event, the school's 2022 inductees were added to the group.

Members of the National Honor Society include Croesus Brock, Morgan Brown, Claire Brunner, Kaylee Burcaw, Lachlan Cameron, Jocelyn Carte, Mitchell Coffee, Wyatt Courtright, Anna Curry, Dru DeShields, Hannah Egli, Thomas Egli, Kyle Graham, Alexis Gregory, Allyson Hartzell, Haley Hazelbaker, Josiah Hicks, Michael Kanagy, Makiah Kutz, Christian Martig, Alexis Pierce, Adele Peters, Brandon Scheiben, Ella Scofinsky, Emily Sprowl, Chelsea Tharp, Lleyton Uphold, McKenzie Whitted, Taylor Whitted, Abbey Wilson, Landon Wilson, Jillian Zamarelli and Allison Zion.

The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

