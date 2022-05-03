ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers football target Hykeem Williams gets impressive basketball honor

By Kristian Dyer
Hykeem Williams is racking up the honors, the Rutgers football recruit getting some pretty big recognition for his standout play on the basketball court.

The Stranahan (Ft. Lauderdale) athlete was just named third-team all-state, capping off an impressive season for the four-star football recruit. The honor also underscores his elite athleticism.

Ranked the No. 36 player in the nation, Williams is the fifth-best wide receiver in the nation and the ninth-best player in Florida according to Rivals .

As for the basketball side of things, Williams led Stranahan in scoring with 12.2 points per game (355 total points on the season) as well as 10.2 rebounds per game (299 total rebounds on the season). He also averaged .6 blocks per game, third-best on the team.

Stranahan beat St. Petersburg for a state title, their third state title in four seasons . They finished the season 27-3 .

Williams has a strong national offer list that includes Ohio State , Michigan and Alabama among others. He recently took a visit to Georgia , a program many consider to be the front-runner for his services.

Last month, Williams announced that he will be taking an official visit to Pittsburgh . His primary recruiter at the ACC program is wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, who recruited him last year while holding the same position at Rutgers.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Michigan basketball is ranked in 247Sports way-too-early top 25 poll

Michigan basketball has had a whirlwind of an offseason thus far. The Wolverines had both five-star freshman Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan enter the NBA draft — while maintaining eligibility. Michigan, shockingly, lost Frankie Collins to Arizona State via the transfer portal. The Wolverines lost Zeb Jackson and Brandon Johns Jr. to VCU after they both entered their names into the transfer portal. But the maize and blue gained former Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn as a graduate transfer.
MICHIGAN STATE
