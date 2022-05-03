Bay Beach Amusement Park is opening for its 130th season this weekend but staffing shortages will shorten summer hours

GREEN BAY - In a sure sign that summer is on the way, Bay Beach Amusement Park will open for its 130th season this weekend.

While the park often begins with shortened hours for its first few weekends in May before switching to daily operations in June, this year the reduced hours will stick around for most of the summer.

A shortage of ride operators ages 18 and older means the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. “throughout the majority of summer,” according to a post on Bay Beach's Facebook page. In previous years, including 2021, the park was open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily by early June.

This year’s hours could be adjusted if the park gets closer to being fully staffed.

Bay Beach has been hosting open interview days since mid-March. Wages are listed as much as $14.19 an hour for ride operators ages 18 and older and as much as $13.31 an hour for concessionaires ages 14 and older. The park also offers such incentives as sign-on, end-of-year and premium shift bonuses. Apply at GreenBayWI.gov/jobs .

If you had your heart set on your first spin of the season on the Scrambler this weekend, you'll have to wait a little longer. Bay Beach noted on its Facebook page Tuesday that the ride will not be operating this weekend, as the park waits for a part from the manufacturer.

Bay Beach will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only through May 22. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 24-27 and 31. During Memorial Day weekend, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 28 and 29 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 30.

Shortened hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. resume June 1-3 and 6-8 before the park switches to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily operations through Labor Day on Sept. 5. It will be open weekends only the remainder of September.

