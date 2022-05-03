ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud man accused of punching and choking other man

By Times staff report
A St. Cloud man is accused of punching and choking another man, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint.

Stephen Daryel Boose, Sr., 42, of St. Cloud faces one felony count of domestic assault.

St. Cloud police officers were dispatched to St. Cloud Hospital April 30 around 3:19 a.m. on report of an assault.

A man reported Boose had assaulted him at his St. Cloud residence, according to the complaint. Boose then punched the man twice in the face and choked him, restricting the man's breathing and causing throat soreness, according to the complaint. The man was then thrown out of the house, according to the complaint. Boose eventually came outside and punched the man.

Boose's first appearance is scheduled Tuesday, according to a court document.

