Obituary: Oscar Daniel Withrow, 86

Oscar Daniel Withrow, 86, of Lewisburg, passed away on May 2, 2022 at Greenbrier Healthcare Center in Fairlea.

Born November 6, 1935 in Williamsburg, WV, he was a son of the late Leonard Alpha Withrow and Bertie Virginia Gabbert Withrow.

Mr. Withrow worked on the kitchen staff at The Greenbrier Resort.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ann Gillespie Withrow, on March 24, 2010; as well as a brother, David Withrow.

Surviving is a son, Danny Withrow (Cathy) of White Sulphur Springs; grandchildren, Shelby and Austin; sisters, Virginia Withrow, Marie and Janice; brothers, Larry Withrow (Pamela) of Wyoming, DE and James R. Withrow of Frederica, DE.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, WV. Burial will follow in Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

