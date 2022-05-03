ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Grey Recalls Tumultuous Engagement to Johnny Depp: He’d Become ‘Crazy Jealous and Paranoid’

Us Weekly
 5 days ago

A tumultuous romance. Jennifer Grey opened up about her difficult romance with Johnny Depp in her upcoming memoir, Out of the Corner , beginning with an intense blind date.

“We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet," the Dirty Dancing star , 62, wrote, according to an excerpt published in The Independent on Sunday, May 1. The former couple were set up on a blind date by Grey's agent in 1989, after Depp, now 58, expressed that he had a "massive crush" on her .

The Pirates of the Caribbean star popped the question after just two weeks of dating and he and Grey adopted a Pekingese-poodle puppy named Lulu. "She was our practice baby and someone to keep me company when Johnny was out of town," the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star wrote in her book. "Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver."

However, not long into their relationship, Grey claimed the Edward Scissorhands star "had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble : [getting into] fights in bars, skirmishes with cops."

She continued: "He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone. I attributed his ill temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off [the TV series] 21 Jump Street ."

Just before her 29th birthday, the Red Dawn actress ended her engagement to Depp after he left for a meeting and didn't come back as part of what she described as a "self-imposed streak of impulsive, destructive decision-making." Depp subsequently moved on with Winona Ryder — who happened to be Grey's neighbor at the time. "[It was] the classic nightmare of feeling replaced, like you’d never happened, but on steroids," she wrote.

Depp has not commented on Grey's book. He is currently engaged in a public defamation suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard , as the result of a December 2018 op-ed in which the Aquaman star claimed that she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

Grey also moved on and married actor Clark Gregg in July 2001. The couple, who share daughter Stella, 20, announced in July 2020 that they were calling it quits after nearly 20 years of marriage. "After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other,” the pair wrote via a joint Instagram statement at the time. "We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised. P.S. Totally crying as we post this.”

Despite their split, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum, 59, shared his support for Grey and her book on social media ahead of its publication. "4 words u never want to hear [from] ur ex: ‘I’m writing a memoir,’” Gregg jokingly tweeted in February. “So believe me when I say this book is great. It is (like J) wise fearless & funny af & [doesn’t] pull punches."

Out of the Corner was released on Tuesday, May 3.

