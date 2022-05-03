ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Doja Cat Rules Billboard Artist 100 Chart for First Time

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Doja Cat rises to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated May 7) to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to five charting singles on the latest Billboard Hot 100 and the continued success of her 2021 album Planet Her .

“Woman” ascends to a new No. 7 Hot 100 high , powered by 52.4 million radio airplay audience impressions, 8 million U.S. streams and 1,200 downloads sold in the April 22-28 tracking week, according to Luminate.

Doja Cat also ranks on the chart with “Need to Know” (No. 19), “You Right,” with The Weeknd (No. 43); “Freaky Deaky,” with Tyga (No. 54); and “Get Into It (Yuh)” (No. 73). All except for “Freaky Deaky” are from her 2021 LP Planet Her , which places at Nos. 6 on the Billboard 200 with 30,000 equivalent album units (up 2%). The set has ranked in the top 25 in each of its first 44 weeks on the chart, including three at its No. 2 peak from its start last July.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Pusha T re-enters at No. 9 as he scores his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as It’s Almost Dry launches with 55,000 units. The rapper reached No. 5 on the Artist 100 in June 2018, when his prior LP Daytona opened at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Plus, late jazz pianist Bill Evans debuts at No. 86 on the Artist 100 powered by two releases: Inner Spirit: The 1979 Concert at the Teatro General San Martin, Buenos Aires and Morning Glory: The 1973 Concert at the Teatro Gran Rex, Buenos Aires . The sets arrived as Record Store Day exclusive releases and debut at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, on Billboard ‘s Jazz Albums chart.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish Fell On Her Face During Coachella Performance But Totally Owned It With Funny Response

Being the youngest headliner in Coachella history at the tender age of 20 is no small task. But Billie Eilish is rising to the challenge and absolutely killing it on stage in the role. Well, for the most part. The singer had a slight hiccup during her last performance at the festival when she fell on her face in front of the attendees and those watching the YouTube livestream of the event. True to form, though, Eilish totally owned the snafu with a funny response.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Pusha T Earns His First No. 1 Album With ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Click here to read the full article. With the near-surprise release of Pusha T’s “It’s Almost Dry,” the Virginia rapper gains his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. The album debuted with a total of 55,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. during the week ending April 28. News of “It’s Almost Dry” was first shared in early April, but the album didn’t receive a release date until just four days before it dropped on April 22. The 12-track album features a range of rap icons and collaborators including Jay-Z, Don Toliver, Kid Cudi, Labrinth, Lil Uzi Vert,...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch the video for Khalid’s breezy new single ‘Skyline’’

Khalid has shared a new single titled ‘Skyline’, released alongside a music video directed by Levi Turner and Cody LaPlant. The video puts Khalid – as well as a full cast of backup dancers – in a series of summery settings around a grassy mountainside landscape. It marks the second time Khalid has worked with Turner and LaPlant on a clip, following on from March’s ‘Last Call’.
MUSIC
Billboard

Ha Sung-Woon & Jimin’s ‘With You’ Debuts at No. 2 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

Click here to read the full article. Former Wanna One member Ha Sung-woon and BTS‘ Jimin debut at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated May 7), powered by Twitter, with their new collaboration, “With You.” The track opens with 2.3 million Twitter mentions in the April 22-28 tracking week, according to Twitter, as it becomes just the third song in the chart’s brief history (dating to its October inception) to enter as high as No. 2, following SEVENTEEN’s “Rock With You” (Nov. 6) and TREASURE’s “Jikjin” (March 5). “With You” earns Sung-woon and Jimin their first career solo entries...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Pusha T
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Tyga
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion to Drop Scathing Unreleased Song First Performed at Coachella

Click here to read the full article. Single girl summer is officially on its way. The blazing, ex boyfriend-bashing song Megan Thee Stallion first performed at this year’s Coachella is coming Friday (April 22) according to an impatiently-awaited announcement she made via Twitter. “Friday,” she simply wrote, replying to a Tuesday (April 19) tweet that said “Girl drop letter to my ex.” The “Savage” rapper also recently teased the track on TikTok, posting a video of herself dancing along to it with a friend in the car. “LOVE YOURSELF CAUSE THIS S*** COULD GET UGLY,” she wrote in the caption, quoting one...
MUSIC
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Fiery New Song Dedicated ‘To Whom the F— It May Concern’ at Coachella

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion made her Coachella debut late Saturday, and she didn’t disappoint, packing her set with spicy hits and one especially fiery brand-new song. Introducing the yet-unheard song, the Houston rapper said it was personal to her and dedicated it “to whom the f— it may concern.” It’s unclear what the song is called, but it wrapped with a couple of notable phrases. The final line — “you’s a bi—” — was broadcast across the festival’s big screens, while she also repeated the Twitter-favorite lyric “di– don’t run me, I run di–.” It’s unclear...
MUSIC
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Downloads#Airplay#Nos#Teatro
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Brings Out 50 Cent To Perform "Many Men" In NYC

It's been a huge year for Lil Durk so far. He earned his first #1 album with 7220, which recently returned to the top spot. And the amount of support for his catalog is reflected in his live shows. The rapper is currently on a nationwide tour in support of his latest album, and he tapped in with many heavy hitters to join him on stage as guest appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy