Baltimore Shooting Victim Mysteriously Dropped Off At Hospital Dies

A homicide investigation is underway after a man who was mysteriously dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds died, according to authorities in Baltimore.

Officers responded to the Johns Hopkins Hospital around 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 2 after reports of a 26-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the chest being dropped off, according to the Baltimore City Police.

Despite the doctor's efforts, the victim succumbed to his wounds shortly after arriving, officials say.

Homicide detectives are now investigating this incident and have not determined where in the city the man was shot, police report.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this murder to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.