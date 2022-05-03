Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Maryland

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen in Frederick County, authorities say .

Kiley Elizabeth O`Neil-Carter, 14, was last seen on Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. near the 6800 block of Cherry Tree Court in New Market.

She was wearing a gray Linganore Lancer t-shirt, black leggings, and brown loafer shoes, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Kiley is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and 125 lbs with brown hair and green eyes, officials say.

If you have any information that can help police locate Kiley, call 301-600-1046. The reference case number is 22-046840.