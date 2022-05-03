ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Tornado warning in Elyria area as thunderstorms move across northern Ohio Tuesday

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

A tornado warning was issued for the Elyria area through 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Grafton, or 8 miles south of Elyria, moving east at 45 mph.

Areas impacted include Elyria, North Ridgeville, Grafton, Avon, Eaton, Oberlin, Lagrange, South Amherst and Eaton Estates.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Tuesday afternoon for inland counties south of the Erie lakeshore, effective until 9 p.m.

The watch includes 14 counties including Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Richland, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne, Hancock, Seneca and Wyandot.

The National Weather Service earlier said there is a risk for severe storms particularly in a line roughly from Medina to Akron to Canton and south.

The storms were expected to develop Tuesday afternoon, and the risk extends into the evening.

The storms could bring high wind gusts and local heavy rainfall with as much as an inch of rain when all is said and done.

After a couple of drier days, widespread rain is then expected to return to northern Ohio Friday and Saturday . Sunny skies are predicted for Mother's Day.

The forecast

Tuesday: Showers before 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 and 4 p.m., with showers and thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. High near 68.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 50.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy with a high near 56.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a low around 43.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 70.

Thursday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy with a low around 52.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Cloudy with a high near 64.

Friday night: Showers likely. Cloudy with a low around 52.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy with a high near 64.

Saturday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a low around 48.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 70.

Sunday night: Mostly clear with a low around 50.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 76.

High school scores/schedules: May 7

W—Senften. L—Morley, 2-2. Save—None. HR—None. Records: GlenOak 11-7; Louisville 13-8. Notes: GlenOak: Elfaye single, 2 RBIs; Senften single, 2 RBIs. W—Cooper. L—Collins. Save—None. HR—None. Records: Lake 10-8; Kent Roosevelt 13-6. Notes: Lake: Collins 2 singles; Brady 2 singles; Dellinger 2 singles. Roosevelt:...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
