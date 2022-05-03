Armed Robbers Terrorizing Baltimore Businesses Sought By Police

Recognize them? Police in Baltimore are asking for help identifying these suspects in several armed robberies over the last month, authorities say.

Starting Thursday, April 14, several local businesses in the Southeast District along the Eastern Avenue and Lombard Street corridors were targeted in armed robberies, City Police said.

Detectives have acquired photos of the suspects and are looking to identify each of them, officials say.

Baltimore City Police are asking anyone knowing the identities of any of these suspects is asked to call Citywide Robbery detectives at 41-366-6341 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.