Music

Candy announce new album ‘Heaven Is Here,’ share new song & video

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2019, Richmond metallic hardcore band Candy signed to Relapse and put out the two-song Super-Stare 7", and now they've finally announced a new full-length album, their first since 2018's Triple B Records-released Good...

www.brooklynvegan.com

