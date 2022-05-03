Police On Lookout For Missing Prince George's Man, 77

UPDATE : Gerald Taylor has been found (1 p.m. May 3.)

ORIGINAL : Police are asking for the public's help after a silver alert has been issued for a missing Prince George man, authorities say.

Gerald Taylor, 77, was last seen in the 4500 block of 24th Avenue in Mount Rainer in the early morning hours of May 2, reports the Prince George Police Department.

Taylor is a black male, described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2017 burgundy Honda CRV with Maryland tags 3DC0445, according to officials.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 301-699-2601 or 911.