CANTON TWP. — Adam Hall has been hired as head girls basketball coach at Canton South High School. Hall spent the past eight years as the head boys coach at Strasburg, He compiled a 110-63 record and led the Tigers to four Inter-Valley Conference championships and two Division IV district finals appearances. He is a two-time IVC and district coach of the year selection and the 2017 Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 Coach of the Year,

CANTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO