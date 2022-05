After three years of marriage, Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and actor Matthew Lawrence have decided to go their separate ways. Amid their split, Burke has been dropping gems about the personal healing journey she's been on since parting from her longtime friend and partner. "Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings – with my partner in crime of course," she wrote on Instagram a month after her divorce was made public. In the post, Burke was at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, ironically at the same place she and Lawrence tied the knot in May 2019. She's also since debuted a new look by cutting her hair.

