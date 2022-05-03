Harbor Beach Farmers Market returns May 20

The Harbor Beach Farmers Market will return starting May 20, planning to take place on Friday afternoons through October 13. (Harbor Beach Farmers Market/Courtesy Photo)

With the calendar turning to May, another season of farmers markets is upon Huron County.

The Harbor Beach Farmers Market opens for the season on May 20, going until Oct. 13 and taking place every Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

The market will be at its usual location at the Murphy Museum grounds.

Barbara Kozlowski, the market manager, said that because of the continued COVID-19 pandemic last year, the market averaged around 10 vendors during a regular market day.

“We averaged 18 to 20 before COVID,” Kozlowski said. “We’re hoping to get back to that someday.”

Of those vendors, there are five that pay to be at the market for the entire season, while the remaining vendors are ones that appear there occasionally. Koslowski said the vendors sell everything from fresh fruit and vegetables to baked goods, Tupperware, and wooden products. Most of them are from Huron County, with one vendor from Caro and another from Bay City. Organizers hope to attract even more.

She estimates that on a given week, the market will average about 50 to 60 visitors. During major camping weeks, the Harbor Beach Maritime Festival, or holidays like Memorial Day or the Fourth of July, there are more guests seeing what the market has to offer.

“We always count on our locals, they’re what keeps us in business,” Kozlowski said. “We certainly enjoy our visitors too.”

Along with having live music every week, the market will also take place on certain Saturdays throughout the season, including during the Maritime Festival. There will be a Christmas in July event, with specials happening during one July week, though that will not be revealed until the end of June.

There will also be something special offered each month, though Kozlowski would not say what those special things were since she wants people to keep coming back to the market to see what they are.

The market vendors do accept market fresh coupons, which helps older, lower-income Michigan residents get access to fruits and vegetables sold at farmers markets and roadside stands.

Regular updates about the market can be found on the Harbor Beach Farmer’s Market Facebook page .