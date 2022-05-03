ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Beach, MI

Harbor Beach Farmers Market returns May 20

By Robert Creenan
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGMJH_0fRao7Vn00
The Harbor Beach Farmers Market will return starting May 20, planning to take place on Friday afternoons through October 13. (Harbor Beach Farmers Market/Courtesy Photo)

With the calendar turning to May, another season of farmers markets is upon Huron County.

The Harbor Beach Farmers Market opens for the season on May 20, going until Oct. 13 and taking place every Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

The market will be at its usual location at the Murphy Museum grounds.

Barbara Kozlowski, the market manager, said that because of the continued COVID-19 pandemic last year, the market averaged around 10 vendors during a regular market day.

“We averaged 18 to 20 before COVID,” Kozlowski said. “We’re hoping to get back to that someday.”

Of those vendors, there are five that pay to be at the market for the entire season, while the remaining vendors are ones that appear there occasionally. Koslowski said the vendors sell everything from fresh fruit and vegetables to baked goods, Tupperware, and wooden products. Most of them are from Huron County, with one vendor from Caro and another from Bay City. Organizers hope to attract even more.

She estimates that on a given week, the market will average about 50 to 60 visitors. During major camping weeks, the Harbor Beach Maritime Festival, or holidays like Memorial Day or the Fourth of July, there are more guests seeing what the market has to offer.

“We always count on our locals, they’re what keeps us in business,” Kozlowski said. “We certainly enjoy our visitors too.”

Along with having live music every week, the market will also take place on certain Saturdays throughout the season, including during the Maritime Festival. There will be a Christmas in July event, with specials happening during one July week, though that will not be revealed until the end of June.

There will also be something special offered each month, though Kozlowski would not say what those special things were since she wants people to keep coming back to the market to see what they are.

The market vendors do accept market fresh coupons, which helps older, lower-income Michigan residents get access to fruits and vegetables sold at farmers markets and roadside stands.

Regular updates about the market can be found on the Harbor Beach Farmer’s Market Facebook page .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Harbor Beach, MI
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
County
Huron County, MI
City
Caro, MI
Huron County, MI
Business
Huron County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Huron County, MI
Lifestyle
Harbor Beach, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Bay City, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friday Afternoons#Fresh Fruit#Memorial Day#Food Drink#Covid#Tupperware
Huron Daily Tribune

What's Happening — May 5, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. The AAUW Book Sale is set for 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at Midland Mall. Books are sorted...
MIDLAND, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Manistee County Library staff give inspiration for being kinder to animals

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As their habitats are destroyed, animals are moving closer to civilization just to survive. Creating new habitats, volunteering at an animal shelter or sanctuary, or adopting a pet are all wonderful ways to help these creatures. At the very least, we can learn to co-exist peacefully. Manistee County Library has a selection of titles focusing on animal conservation.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Site of former Fannie May Candies in Portage to host new business

PORTAGE, MI — A new urgent care is in the process of being built at one of Portage’s busy intersections. A WellNow Urgent Care will soon stand at the southwest corner of West Milham and South Westnedge avenues in front of Kohl’s and ABC Warehouse. The clinic, anticipated to open this fall, will be the third of its kind in Portage, WellNow spokesperson Annie Keller confirmed with MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Wednesday.
PORTAGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Huron Daily Tribune

'Joyful Tantrum Recess' opens at Jefferson and Sugnet

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Local entrepreneur Julia Kepler has opened another toy store in Midland. Kepler, the owner of Joyful Tantrum, a downtown Midland toy store, and its adjacent business, Serendipity Road, has expanded her brand by opening a new specialty shop, Joyful Tantrum Recess.
MIDLAND, MI
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Michigan

Michigan is a truly diverse state, offering something for everyone's interests and tastes. Whether you're an outdoorsy type who loves kayaking, camping, and hiking under the endless blue skies, or you prefer to indulge in stately museums and critically acclaimed performances, Michigan has something to offer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
802
Followers
516
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy