Retired Nueces County chief medical examiner Dr. Ray Fernandez declines interim position

Dr. Ray Fernandez, the former Nueces County chief medical examiner who retired in 2020, declined to take the full-time interim chief medical examiner position offered by the county, he told the Caller-Times on Monday.

Last week, Nueces County commissioners unanimously voted to appoint Fernandez to the temporary position after the previous chief medical examiner, Dr. Adel Shaker, was arrested as a result of a criminal probe into the office and his former deputy chief medical examiner , Dr. Sandra Lyden. He later resigned .

Fernandez's decision comes after two pathologists who applied for the chief medical examiner position — one from Austin and one from California — have declined the position in recent months.

Commissioners had hoped to have Fernandez hold the position for a time until a replacement was selected. The county has hired a medical examiner head-hunter in hopes of finding a temporary solution.

In lieu of a full-time position at the county, Fernandez said he would favor filling the interim position so long as it was a contractual agreement, wherein he would work a set number of hours and be able to renew the contract on a monthly basis.

"I am looking to do something on a month-to-month basis," he said. "I'm not looking to recreate a pension or take county benefits. I've already done that for almost 20 years."

Fernandez said his attorney is working on that pitch with the county attorney's office.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

The Commissioners Court will convene on Thursday in a special meeting to discuss the medical examiner's office.

The agenda for the meeting states commissioners will discuss and consider the selection of an applicant to fill the position, personal issues in the office and adding additional resources and funding for the medical examiner's office, including "personnel, equipment, and/or building renovations, and related matters."

Last week, the court voted to repost the chief medical examiner position on the county's job site with a base salary of $500,000 , a significant increase from what was first offered to the Austin and California pathologists who interviewed for the position.

