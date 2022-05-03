ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maren Morris reveals she wants to audition for 'Wicked'

Maren Morris is already a country music superstar, but is she setting her sights on defying gravity?

In a Sunday tweet , the Grammy winner, 32, revealed she had dreams of taking her talents to the Broadway stage in "Wicked."

"Gonna send an audition tape in for Wicked on Broadway. What the hell. Let’s see what happens," Morris declared, adding a green heart and witch emoji.

The "Circles Around This Town" singer then cited her credentials, including hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," performing with Dolly Parton, flying with the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds and cutting bangs as examples of other dreams that have come true.

"I'm into taking things head on, fail or succeed. Might as well cut the s--- on being coy. Chase your weird dreams down," she continued .

When pressed on which lead character she'd rather play, Glinda or Elphaba, Morris said she identifies "heavily" as Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West in "The Wizard of Oz," but pointed out, "Good god her songs are high."

The "My Church" singer's announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with many of them creating memes that impose her face onto the green-skinned Elphaba.

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel originated the roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, when "Wicked" debuted on Broadway in 2003. The musical, based on the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," is now being adapted into a two-part film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, with the first set for release in December 2024.

Morris' post caught the attention of Chenoweth, who voiced her support by tweeting , "You could play either part. Call me and let's chat. Come on baby. I got you. And you got the chops." The Highwomen member replied, "You inspired me to try."

