Listen to Lady Gaga's new song from 'Top Gun: Maverick'

 2 days ago

Lady Gaga's new song, "Hold My Hand," from the new Tom Cruise movie "Top Gun: Maverick" is finally here.

The "A Star Is Born" actress' vocals shine in this ballad, in which she instills a message of hope, encouragement and support.

"So cry tonight/ But don't you let go of my hand," the pop star pleads in the chorus. "You can cry every last tear/ I won't leave 'til I understand/ Promise me, just hold my hand."

Last week, Lady Gaga took to social media to share the artwork for "Hold My Hand" and revealed that she'd been "been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours."

"I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other -- a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes," she explained in the caption. "This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I've wanted you to hear it for so long."

"Hold My Hand," which was produced by Gaga, Bloodpop and Benjamin Rice, is available to stream now.

The long-awaited "Top Gun" sequel flies into theaters May 27.

