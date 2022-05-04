ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

It's Teacher Appreciation Week: See the deals and freebies teachers can get this week

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIKkb_0fRanjjp00

Every year, Teacher Appreciation Week serves as a reminder to thank teachers for all that they do for their communities.

In addition, Teacher Appreciation Week has inspired retailers like Office Depot, Staples and Vera Bradley to offer exclusive discounts for teachers as well as gift boxes, donations and more.

Continue below to learn more about this week's deals and freebies.

Office Depot

From May 5-June 25, Office Depot will be offering two Teacher Exclusive coupons: one for 20% off your qualifying purchase and another for 20% back in rewards. Users must show a valid form of teacher identification in store.

Staples

“This year, our stores are going BIG for Teacher Appreciation Week,” Staples explains on its website . Now through May 7, shoppers are eligible for “20% back in classroom rewards on in-store purchases to give to your local teacher or school,” with 5% back for yourself, too. In addition, teachers can visit a local Staples store for a free gift box including coupons, highlighters, glue sticks, stickers, 25 thank you cards, 50% off custom stamps and more.

SONIC Drive-In

On Tuesday, May 3, SONIC Drive-In will “match up to $1.5 million in donations to DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.” Teachers will also be offered a free cheeseburger with purchase if they’re enrolled in SONIC Teachers’ Circle through the SONIC App.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley announced on Instagram that it will be offering 25% off (regularly 15% off) for teachers through May 4. Teachers will verify their eligibility through ID.me at checkout.

Buffalo Wild Wings

From May 2-May 6, Buffalo Wild Wings will also offer 20% off to teachers and school staff.

MORE: This teacher saved a student from choking. Now, she has a message

Laffy Taffy

Laffy Taffy is giving away “tropical care” packages to 500 of “America’s funniest teachers” to those who enter through its website . Teachers who receive the care package will also be entered for a chance to win $5,000 to use for a tropical vacation.

Erin Condren

Teachers receive 10% off everything at Erin Condren from May 2-May 6. Just follow the steps on its website to redeem the offer and start shopping from their collection of planners, notebooks, journals, desk accessories and more.

Crayola

If you’d like to gift your teacher with something special, use code EDUCATORS on Crayola’s website for 20% off. Their site includes customizable, printable pages like a ‘Thank you, Teacher’ Certificate and a Thank A Teacher Portrait.

Samsung

Samsung's Education Offers Program is offering teachers up to 30% off on laptops, tablets, smartphones and more, including its Galaxy S22 Ultra, which includes a built-in S Pen.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Barnes & Noble Is Giving Teachers Totally Free Coffee This Week

You don’t have to work around teachers to know that their job isn’t easy. Their jobs are important, difficult, and the work is often under-appreciated even before you acknowledge that they’re consistently forced to deal with political games that impact their jobs. Well, it’s Teacher Appreciation Week,...
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

Costco is making a major change starting next week

Costco has an incredibly loyal fan base thanks to the membership-only retail chain’s abundance of sales and discounted items — in other words, because of the tremendous value to be found herein. There are blogs and websites, for example, dedicated solely to the chain and the comings and goings within its product assortment. Social media accounts also tout the deals that shoppers can pounce on. Sometimes, the chain also makes other important changes worth knowing about. And one of those that we want to tell you about today relates to Costco’s hours of operation.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Sam's Club vs. Costco: Which Is Better?

Which warehouse club shopping destination is the better fit for you?. Costco and Sam's Club are the two largest retail wholesalers. Costco has higher membership costs than Sam's Club, but is well known for its low-cost Kirkland brand. Both have similar number of locations as well as member credit card...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freebies#Staples#Office Depot#Sonic Drive#Donorschoose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
hunker.com

Costco Is Now Selling a 2-in-1 Planter for a Sweet Deal

Costco's gardening section continues to bloom and provide us with products designed to make spring gardening a breeze. On the @costcodeals Instagram page, we found one of our favorite plant deals yet: a two-in-one planter that allows you to grow both strawberries and mint. Mojito, anyone?. Priced at $19.99 —...
GARDENING
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
RETAIL
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Cult-Fave Muffin Flavor That Tastes Just Like Spring

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are a few things we love about Costco, and one of them is that it’s the only place we can think of where we can buy an inflatable hot tub, new tires for our car, a $4 rotisserie chicken, and some bakery treats all in the same place. But it’s those bakery treats, not the tires or hot tubs, that keeps us heading back to Costco time and time again, with our...
FOOD & DRINKS
GMA

GMA

49K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy