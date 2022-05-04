It's Teacher Appreciation Week: See the deals and freebies teachers can get this week

Every year, Teacher Appreciation Week serves as a reminder to thank teachers for all that they do for their communities.

In addition, Teacher Appreciation Week has inspired retailers like Office Depot, Staples and Vera Bradley to offer exclusive discounts for teachers as well as gift boxes, donations and more.

Continue below to learn more about this week's deals and freebies.

Office Depot

From May 5-June 25, Office Depot will be offering two Teacher Exclusive coupons: one for 20% off your qualifying purchase and another for 20% back in rewards. Users must show a valid form of teacher identification in store.

Staples

“This year, our stores are going BIG for Teacher Appreciation Week,” Staples explains on its website . Now through May 7, shoppers are eligible for “20% back in classroom rewards on in-store purchases to give to your local teacher or school,” with 5% back for yourself, too. In addition, teachers can visit a local Staples store for a free gift box including coupons, highlighters, glue sticks, stickers, 25 thank you cards, 50% off custom stamps and more.

SONIC Drive-In

On Tuesday, May 3, SONIC Drive-In will “match up to $1.5 million in donations to DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.” Teachers will also be offered a free cheeseburger with purchase if they’re enrolled in SONIC Teachers’ Circle through the SONIC App.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley announced on Instagram that it will be offering 25% off (regularly 15% off) for teachers through May 4. Teachers will verify their eligibility through ID.me at checkout.

Buffalo Wild Wings

From May 2-May 6, Buffalo Wild Wings will also offer 20% off to teachers and school staff.

Laffy Taffy

Laffy Taffy is giving away “tropical care” packages to 500 of “America’s funniest teachers” to those who enter through its website . Teachers who receive the care package will also be entered for a chance to win $5,000 to use for a tropical vacation.

Erin Condren

Teachers receive 10% off everything at Erin Condren from May 2-May 6. Just follow the steps on its website to redeem the offer and start shopping from their collection of planners, notebooks, journals, desk accessories and more.

Crayola

If you’d like to gift your teacher with something special, use code EDUCATORS on Crayola’s website for 20% off. Their site includes customizable, printable pages like a ‘Thank you, Teacher’ Certificate and a Thank A Teacher Portrait.

Samsung

Samsung's Education Offers Program is offering teachers up to 30% off on laptops, tablets, smartphones and more, including its Galaxy S22 Ultra, which includes a built-in S Pen.