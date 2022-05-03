ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey dead at 16

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey has died . She was 16.

Posey’s mom, Marcy Posey Gatterman, announced the news on Facebook Monday.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone,” she wrote. “Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

Gatterman did not share her daughter’s cause of death. A rep for the Whatcom County Medical Examiner confirmed the office is investigating.

Gatterman had posted photos of Posey attending prom just a few days prior to her death.

Posey was a young star on the TLC reality series, which ran from 2009 to 2013 and featured families who prepared their children to compete in beauty pageants. She became a popular GIF when her evil grin went viral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTR9W_0fRanTZ500
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey has died at age 16.
kailiaposey/Instagram; Miss Kail

She kept up with the pageant circuit as a teen and even announced on Instagram in January that she was gearing up to compete as Miss Washington Teen USA in February. As she grew up, she also took an interest in body contortion and launched an Instagram account solely for that hobby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sGAE_0fRanTZ500
“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone,” Posey’s mom wrote on Facebook.
kailiaposey/Instagram

Fans have flooded both of her social media accounts to share their heartbreak and prayers.

“Can’t even believe this has happened. I’m praying for you guys to get through this. She always was so kind to all of us,” commented “America’s Got Talent” competitor Kadan Bart Rockett.

“Rest In Peace. ❤️,” wrote one fan.

“playing soccer with you is now a core memory. heaven gained an angel💔🕊,” added another friend.

