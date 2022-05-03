ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian changed into replica of Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala 2022

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn moment was fleeting.

While the reality star stunned on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown, it turns out that’s where she left it.

The original was only worn for a few minutes as Kardashian walked carefully up the steps and posed for photos, with the help of boyfriend Pete Davidson .

Once she reached the top of the Met steps, the reality star changed into a replica of the priceless Jean Louis gown — along with a little assistance from a white-gloved assistant from Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!, who loaned her the look.

A special changing room was created especially for Kardashian, 41, to change into an exact copy of the sparkling dress, which is also owned by Ripley’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1Vcq_0fRamziq00
“The Kardashians” star enlisted the help of boyfriend Pete Davidson to get her – and Monroe’s dress – to the top of the Met steps in one piece before changing into a replica.
Getty Images for The Met Museum/

“I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history,” Kardashian told Vogue ahead of the Met Gala. “I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do.”

Monroe’s dress is so fragile, it’s stored in a dark, temperature-controlled vault set to 68 degrees and 40-50 percent humidity, and Kardashian is the first person to wear it since the famed Hollywood actress debuted the gown back in 1962.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vrz4_0fRamziq00
Kardashian joined her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie and Khloé for a photo inside the event, looking more relaxed in her replica gown.
Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The museum piece, of course, couldn’t be altered — so rather than wear the perfectly-fitting replica the whole night, Kardashian lost 16 pounds in just three weeks to wear the historic garment for a few minutes.

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” Kardashian told Vogue. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6egP_0fRamziq00
Marilyn Monroe’s gown has the distinction of being the priciest dress ever sold at auction, selling for $4.8 million in 2016.
Bettmann Archive

Her hard work paid off when she tried the famed dress on again and zipped it up — helping her become one of the night’s best-dressed stars , along with Blake Lively, Alicia Keys and Janelle Monáe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAmjf_0fRamziq00
A newly blond Kardashian chatted with Gwen Stefani inside the gala.
Getty Images for The Met Museum/

For fans who want to peer at the original, it’ll be on display at the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Hollywood location starting Memorial Day weekend.

As for the replica, we can only assume Kardashian will keep it in her own archives, perfectly preserved.

Community Policy