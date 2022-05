Does anyone else remember how insanely controversial the launch of the Toyota Supra was? It was a mess. The masses cried foul at the car's BMW heart, and most importantly, lamented at the car's automatic transmission. Not because it was bad by any means, but because it wasn't a manual transmission. Well, here's one for all the people who said "call me when it comes with a stick." There's a manual transmission in the Toyota Supra as of today.

