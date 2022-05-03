LHS No-Warning Emphasis Patrol results are surprising

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho man could serve up to life in prison for beating and strangling death of a 2-year-old child. According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, 32-year-old Aaron Williams was sentenced April 29, to life in prison with 25 years before he is eligible for parole for first-degree murder; he entered a plea deal in October 2021. Williams had taken the young boy left in his care to get medical attention after strangling and beating the child. Authorities said Williams had tried to hide evidence before he took the child in for help. The judge also ordered Williams to pay nearly $12,000 in restitution to the victim's family. “I extend my deepest condolences to the victim’s family in this case,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “My office takes child abuse cases very seriously, and I’m grateful for the work of my team and the Garden City Police Department for their thorough investigation and dedication to this case, as it helped my office ensure justice was served.” In a statement on social media the Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen said,"The murder of 2-year-old Oliver Ashland was an unnecessary incident that should not have occurred. I commend Honorable District Judge Derrick O’Neill’s just and warranted sentence. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to Oliver’s family. We want to thank the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office for their hard work and partnership. The citizens of Garden City should know that we have some amazing officers, detectives, and prosecutors working hard to ensure justice for the victims in our community."

GARDEN CITY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO