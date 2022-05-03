ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

LHS No-Warning Emphasis Patrol results are surprising

By JORDAN SMITH
KLEWTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTON, ID — Lewiston Police have released the results of the Emphasis Patrol around Lewiston High School. Police found that while residents complained that it was students speeding through residential areas, during the emphasis patrol that lasted two weeks, they found adults were contributing to the problem. Lewiston...

klewtv.com

