The Brooklyn Nets did not get to see former NBA All-Star Ben Simmons on the floor before the end of the 2021-22 season. Simmons vowed that he would not play for the Philadelphia 76ers this season after completely disappearing in the playoffs last year. This led to a significant blockbuster deal midseason that sent Simmons to Brooklyn and James Harden to the Sixers.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO