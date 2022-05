Click here to read the full article. India will be the official country of honor for the Cannes Film Market (May 17-25) this year. This is the first time the market is having an official country of honor and the new tradition will be continued annually with different nations at future editions. There s a neat coincidence: India is celebrating its 75th year of independence from British rule. The Cannes festival is also celebrating its 75th anniversary. The market celebrations will kick off on May 18 at the Majestic Beach with an introduction from market executive directors Jérôme Paillard and Guillaume Esmiol and...

