10 Costco Brand Items With the Best Bargains in May

By Nicole Spector
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago

Back in 1976, Costco was just starting out and existed as a single location in San Diego, California. Fast forward 45 years later and you've got one of the most epic retail institutions around, with warehouse operations in eight countries. Costco has north of 110 million members in the U.S alone, making it one of the fiercest club warehouses in the game.

Every day, week and month, Costco is ushering in new sales and deals, but there's always one brand in particular that touts terrifically low prices no matter the season. We're talking about Kirkland, Costco's private label brand that has been around since the early '90s. Spanning products across all aisles, Kirkland is the brand to shop if you're looking to cut corners on costs without sacrificing value.

Retail insiders gave GOBankingRates the scoop on which Kirkland buys are the best for your budget this May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j85kj_0fRajQ3k00

Kirkland Signature Allergy Meds

"With warmer weather comes blooming plants and for many, that means aggravating allergies and needing to take daily meds to stave off the worst parts," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. "Whether you prefer AllerClear (comparable to Claritin), Allter-Tec (comparable to Zyrtec), or even Aller-Flo (comparable to Flonase nasal spray), you'll save a ton by buying these Kirkland Signature brands over their name-brand counterparts."

You can receive extra savings on these items through May 8, but if you can't shop that soon, you can still expect to save. Ramhold noted that a 3-pack of Flonase with 432 metered sprays normally runs about $50, while the Aller-Flo with 720 metered sprays runs about $25.

"A two pack bottle of Zyrtec (120 tablets total) will cost you roughly $40 at Costco, whereas the Kirkland Signature Aller-Tec is [$11] -- and comes with 365 pills," she added. "And for Claritin, you can expect to pay roughly $43 for 115 tablets, while the Kirkland Signature AllerClear will run you about [$8] for 365 tablets. If you frequently take allergy meds, the Kirkland Signature alternatives are a clear winner."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baeIl_0fRajQ3k00

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

"If you're planning to host a brunch for Mother's Day, run, don't walk to the nearest Costco," Ramhold said. "You'll get a 33.8 ounce bottle for around $15, compared to the much smaller and pricier containers you'll find elsewhere. Even if you aren't hosting a brunch anytime soon, if waffles and/or pancakes are part of your summer plans, snag this topping now and you'll be well-prepared."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27btQ0_0fRajQ3k00

Kirkland Signature Cutlery

"Worrying about having enough plastic utensils on hand for a Memorial Day BBQ is a pain, but this hefty mix of forks, spoons, and knives will set you up for the holiday weekend and beyond," Ramhold said. "For around $17 you can get 360 pieces of cutlery (180 forks, 120 spoons, and 60 knives) and be well prepared for every casual gathering you're planning to host this summer to make up for lost time from the last two years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sj28c_0fRajQ3k00

Kirkland Signature Coconut Water

"Whether you want to mix it into your favorite summer drinks or just use it as an alternative to regular water to ensure you stay hydrated, Costco has you covered with at least two different sizes," Ramhold said. "Choose from 9 1-liter cartons for around $25 or 8 cents per ounce, or a 12-count box of 11.1 ounce cartons for around $14, or about 11 cents per ounce. Either way, these are good to keep on hand when the mercury starts to rise."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRR74_0fRajQ3k00

Kirkland Signature Beef Patties

"Unless you have a famous burger recipe and the time to craft a bunch of patties from scratch, we say opt for a package of the Kirkland Signature burgers," Ramhold said. "They come in a few different varieties, but the 18-count pack of sirloin patties is sure to set your backyard cookout apart from others. This one will set you back around $31 for the pack, or about $1.75 per patty, but at 1/3 pounds each, they're nothing to scoff at."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBS6N_0fRajQ3k00

Kirkland Signature Beef Franks

"These are the massive ¼-pound plus dinner franks and you can pick these up for around $17 for 14 franks, which works out to about $1.21 per hot dog," Ramhold said. "Considering the size of these things, and factoring in toppings, one package can easily get you through one cookout with a smallish guest list."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBUc7_0fRajQ3k00

Kirkland Signature Beef Polish Sausage

"If you prefer Polish sausage over standard hot dogs, Costco has those as well," Ramhold said. "They're also ¼-pound plus and go for the same price of about $17 for 14 sausages, which means you'll pay roughly the same $1.21 per link."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvWZ4_0fRajQ3k00

Kirkland Signature Liquid Laundry Detergent

"Available through May 8, shoppers can save $3.40 when shopping for this Kirkland Signature laundry detergent," said BlackFriday.com shopping expert Kristin McGrath. "This deal is especially great for those who are still in the spring cleaning spirit (or those who have yet to start).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ge4RY_0fRajQ3k00

Kirkland Signature Multivitamins

"Both available through May 8, shoppers can save $3 when buying Kirkland Signature Adult 50+ Mature Multi Vitamins & Minerals and Kirkland Signature Daily Multi," McGrath said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdw0y_0fRajQ3k00

Kirkland Signature Ibuprofen

"Valid through May 8, shoppers can save $2 off Kirkland Signature Ibuprofen," McGrath said. "This deal is great for shoppers who need to restock their medicine cabinet or those fighting off spring colds and allergies."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Costco Brand Items With the Best Bargains in May

moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
