New Garmin Forerunner 955 could arrive on your wrist next month
By Cat Ellis
TechRadar
2 days ago
New rumors suggest that the forthcoming Garmin Forerunner 955, the company's next top-end triathlon watch, will launch on June 1. The news comes courtesy of a Reddit user who claims to have been visiting a running store in Germany when he saw an email Garmin had sent to retailers. As Gadgets...
New photos and specs have appeared showing that Amazfit will soon launch a pair of rugged sports watches to some of Garmin's best offerings. Earlier this week, we reported on a new FCC listing that appeared to describe a new Amazfit T-Rex Pro watch with a new design and a significantly larger battery. It sounded like it could be a real rival to Garmin's excellent Instinct 2 sports watch – and now the competition looks even tougher.
The Apple Watch Series 8 might not get breakthrough upgrades like blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring, but it could still gain an important feature: body temperature measurement. Esteemed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple had intended to ship the feature with last year's Watch Series 7, but that didn't...
A new leak seemingly confirms Fitbit's plans for its next smartwatches. The leak suggests that the Versa 4 and Sense 2 could launch sometime this Spring. A leaked image of the supposed Versa 4 shows the addition of a hardware button on the side. While many of us are holding...
I wanted to love the Garmin Vivosmart 4 back when it launched in 2018. It was a chic yet capable fitness band, with a great set of fitness tracking features for the price. It was almost perfect, except for one major flaw: the touchscreen. Swipes didn’t register like they were supposed to, and the capacitive button was even more finicky. So when I first unboxed the $149.99 Garmin Vivosmart 5, I breathed a huge sigh of relief. There, at the bottom of the display, was a beautiful, physical button.
If you've been on the hunt for major savings to upgrade your TV, laptop, and home gadgets, you're in luck. Right now, Best Buy is hosting a four-day flash sale with deep sitewide discounts on hundreds of items from Samsung TVs and HP Chromebooks to popular video games. Best Buy's sale has major savings on some of the hottest tech and appliances of the year, but it ends tonight, so now's your last chance to score the discounts.
Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for the best gift for your wife or mother, then a new tablet is pretty much the dream gift. It certainly beats chocolate you bought at the drugstore or flowers you bought at the grocery store. And right now, you can buy the 9th generation iPad, a 10.2-inch tablet powered by the newly upgraded A13 Bionic chip, for just $309 via Walmart....
Samsung has revealed that it has developed the industry’s first Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 solution which promises to give the next generation of smartphones a major performance boost. In a series of posts on Twitter, Samsung Semiconductor explained that UFS 4.0 is significantly faster than the previous generation...
You may own a few of them already, but there’s nothing wrong with adding another smart speaker to your home. That’s especially true when you can put them in places you wouldn’t think, like the bathroom, where they could potentially save lives. You may also want to buy one when there’s an incredible deal going on.
We already raved about how the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) was as close to a Black Friday...
All of Thursday’s best deals are now headlined by Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 from $559 at Amazon. That’s alongside official Apple AirTag Loops from $21 in both leather and silicone varieties and the Bose ANC Headphones 700 from $237. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Anker has started selling a new portable battery pack that works with MagSafe. It's called the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery ($80), and the big news here is that it's a higher-capacity portable battery than most other options out there. At 10,000-mAh, it can fully charge your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 — and still have power left over for a second, partial charge.
Next-gen USB-C 2.1 cables could finally be on their way, potentially seriously cutting the time it takes to charge our laptops, smartphones and other devices. As Tom’s Hardware reports, Club3D has launched a range of USB-C cables that can deliver up to 240W of power, which is over twice the 100W maximum that current USB-C cables can supply.
Apple Watch Series 7 may seem like it offers minimal updates at first glance, but depending on what version you’re upgrading from, it can offer some big improvements. Read on for Apple Watch 7 vs Apple Watch 6 and earlier to help you decide which one to pick in 2022.
This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to the home, Apple designs its products that represent three key aspects. They begin by being simple to use. They are convinced that technology in your home should serve you rather than the other way around. They also make their products so that they can function together better. So that your iPhone, Apple TV, iPod, and other Apple devices may work together to provide a consistent experience. They designed everything to be private and secure. In my opinion, It is really important to all of us. In the iOS 15 iPhone software update for 2021, they added a number of excellent features. Yes! Apple Home keys come to your Apple Wallet.
Four down, one to go! Happy Thursday, fellow deal hunters. There’s light at the end of the workweek tunnel. We can practically taste the weekend! And, of course, since it’s another day ending with a Y, there are fantastic deals on Amazon, and we’ve gathered the top discounts for you.
Did you miss our Midweek Madness roundup yesterday? So many great deals are still available, from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for 30% off...
If you've been thinking about buying a smartwatch or fitness tracker to get back outside this season, Apple Watch deals are at their lowest prices right now. Both models of the Apple Watch Series 7 are $70 off at Amazon and Walmart, which is the biggest markdown we've seen for the Series 7 model. Just be sure to order your Apple Watch fast as prices at Amazon and Walmart change in the blink of an eye.
Samsung has unveiled a new memory card, PRO Endurance microSD card, to meet the demands of surveillance cameras, dashboard camera systems, doorbell cams, and body cameras. Built with Samsung’s enterprise-grade NAND flash memory, the PRO Endurance card can deliver up to 16 years (140,160 hours) of continuous recording time, the company said.
Samsung’s Lifestyle range proved TVs don’t need to spoil the look of a stylish living room. The Serif is a design statement, The Frame made to blend into its surroundings. We called The Frame “as good to watch at as it is fashionable to have around your home” in our review.
Building on its plan to replace third-party cookies on the web, Google is bringing its new Privacy Sandbox standards to mobile to improve user privacy on Android smartphones. For those unfamiliar, the search giant’s Privacy Sandbox initiative consists of several parts including Google Topics and FLEDGE. While Google Topics splits the web into different topics and divides users into groupings depending on their interests, FLEDGE is dedicated to facilitating remarketing or showing ads on websites based on a user’s previous browsing history.
