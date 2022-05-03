Devin Booker Joins Naomi Osaka As Newest sweetgreen Ambassador

This week, a number of the biggest stars in music have announced that they will be hitting the stage this summer. Leading the way, Pharrell shared the Something In The Water lineup. In Washington, D.C., Pharrell will take the stage alongside Pusha T, Usher, Lil’ Uzi Vert, 6LACK and many of today’s biggest stars. Not long thereafter, Rolling Loud announced that it would be bringing Future, WizKid and Dave to Toronto for a three-day event in early September. Adding to their announcement, Rolling Loud also announced that it has organized the “One of Them Ones” tour starring Lil’ Baby and Chris Brown. Not to be overlooked, tickets for Made In America also hit the market for the first time. Rounding out the grand slate of announcements, J Balvin teamed up with Pollen Presents to share the NEON Punta Cana lineup.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 DAYS AGO