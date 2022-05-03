ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, NY

Devin Booker Joins Naomi Osaka As Newest sweetgreen Ambassador

By Ryan Shepard
 2 days ago
Last night, the world watched with excitement as Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns held off Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to earn another playoff win. This morning, Booker is making plays off of the court. The three-time NBA All-Star has announced that he will be joining Naomi Osaka as...

defpen

defpen

