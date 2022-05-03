ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

SBLive's All-East Texas Boys Basketball Teams: Beaumont United's Terrance Arceneaux is MVP

By Andrew McCulloch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSApX_0fRagG5P00

SBLive is recognizing the top boys basketball players throughout the state from this past season by unveiling All-Region teams and awards for Central, East, North, South and West Texas. Once the All-Region teams are released, we will unveil SBLive’s All-State Texas high school boys basketball teams and awards.

Earlier we unveiled SBLive's All-Central Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards. Now we're turning our attention to East Texas.

A bevy of the state’s top performers in Class 5A highlight our All-East Texas award winners and selections.

Beaumont United teammates Terrance Arceneaux , SBLive’s All-East Texas MVP, and Wesley Yates III each earned their end-of-season recognition after leading the Wolves to their second straight state championship.

Arceneaux will play college ball for the Houston Cougars next season, while Yates — who boasts several Division I offers — is set to return as United’s senior leader next season.

Crosby, Beaumont United’s fiercest rival on the hardwood, also boasts one of the state’s top players from this past season in senior forward PJ Haggerty, a TCU signee who helped lead the Cougars to their first regional championship game appearance in decades.

Other notable All-East Texas selections include Richmond Foster guard and Louisiana-Lafayette commit Chancellor White; Alvin Shadow Creek forward and Texas State signee Shawn Jones; and Katy Paetow center Charles Chukwu and Cypress Falls forward Jesaiah McWright — both Tulsa commits.

Here’s a complete look at SBLive’s All-East Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards:

_____

SBLIVE’S ALL-EAST TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL AWARDS

MVP : Senior F Terrance Arceneaux (Beaumont United) — 15.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, 2.2 steals, 2.0 assists, 50.0% FG, 30.4% 3PT in 30 GP

Terrance Arceneaux led Beaumont United to back-to-back state titles.

Photo by Tommy Hays

Offensive Player of the Year : Senior F PJ Haggerty (Crosby) — 28.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 steals, 49.0% FG, 41.0% 3PT in 33 GP

Defensive Player of the Year : Sophomore F Chris McDermott (Houston Booker T. Washington) — 21.5 points, 16.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.0 blocks, 2.5 steals, 53.7% FG, 38.6% 3PT in 33 GP

Newcomer of the Year : Freshman G Calvin Murphy III (Houston Yates) — 18.0 points, 6.2 assists, 4.0 steals in 26 GP

Coach of the Year : David Green Jr. (Beaumont United)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJ9tq_0fRagG5P00

Photo by Tommy Hays

_____

SBLIVE’S ALL-EAST TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

CLASS 6A

First Team All-East Texas :

Junior G Chris Johnson (Fort Bend Elkins)

Sophomore G AJ Bates (Katy Seven Lakes)

Senior F Dubem Muoneke (Cypress Ranch)

Junior F Jacolb Cole (Bellaire)

Sophomore C Robert Miller (Pasadena Memorial)

Second Team All-East Texas:

Senior G Kemauri Milender (Friendswood Clear Brook)

Senior G Seth Jones (Dickinson)

Senior F Jesaiah McWright (Cypress Falls)

Senior F Shawn Jones (Alvin Shadow Creek)

Senior C Reed Odell (Tomball Memorial)

Third Team All-East Texas:

Senior G Angel Johnson (Humble Atascocita)

Sophomore G Ashton Simmons (Beaumont United)

Senior F Deven Lendsey (Pasadena Dobie)

Senior F Hayden Windsor (Pearland Dawson)

Senior C Brian Anunne (Fort Bend Austin)

_____

CLASS 5A

First Team All-East Texas:

Senior G Chancellor White (Richmond Foster)

Junior G Jaland Lowe (Fort Bend Marshall)

Junior F Wesley Yates (Beaumont United)

Senior F Sam Bradford (Baytown Goose Creek Memorial)

Senior C Charles Chuckwu (Katy Paetow)

Second Team All-East Texas:

Senior G Cory Ruben (La Porte)

Senior G Gerry Ray (Rosenberg Terry)

Senior F Chris Marshall (Fort Bend Marshall)

Junior F Clovis McCain (Texas City)

Senior C Sean Elkington (Crosby)

Third Team All-East Texas:

Senior G Trevor Frank (Katy Paetow)

Senior G Ziyan Ali (College Station A&M Consolidated)

Junior F Jamari McDowell (Manvel)

Senior F Tripp Parker (Nederland)

Senior C Bryan Etunmu (Fort Bend Kempner)

_____

CLASS 4A

First Team All-East Texas:

Sophomore G Drelon Miller (Silsbee)

Junior G Jamarrion Evans (Center)

Junior F Kenneth Lewis (Houston Booker T. Washington)

Senior F Dreyon Barrett (Palestine)

Sophomore C Tristen Cullum (Shepherd)

Second Team All-East Texas:

Senior G Qur’an McKinney (Houston Yates)

Senior G Jared Harris (Silsbee)

Senior F Glenn Bishop (Stafford)

Junior F Ben Elliott (Little Cypress-Mauriceville)

Senior C Kevin Alvarado (Bay City)

Third Team All-East Texas:

Junior G Randon Fontenette (Brazosport)

Senior G Michael Wardlow (West Orange-Stark)

Senior F Devin Phillips (Henderson)

Senior F Jailan-Ardoin (Hamshire-Fannett)

Sophomore C Austin Berry (Henderson)

_____

CLASS 3A

First Team All-East Texas:

Junior G Garrett Nuckolls (Bullard)

Senior G Christian Dorsey (Hitchcock)

Sophomore F Jehmel Rice (Teague)

Senior F Percy Chavis (Diboll)

Junior C Jeffery Brooks (Bullard)

Second Team All-East Texas

Senior G Sebastine Amaro (New Waverly)

Sophomore G Luke Monroe (Coldspring-Oakhurst)

Senior F Hayden Helton (Franklin)

Senior F Kamren Griffin (Fairfield)

Senior C Trey Burns (Caldwell)

Third Team All-East Texas:

Junior G Garrison Connell (Buna)

Freshman G Zac Sells (Kountze)

Junior F Zach Phipps (Diboll)

Sophomore F Devyn Hidrogo (Franklin)

Junior C Julius Thrower (Woodville)

_____

CLASS 2A

First Team All-East Texas:

Sophomore G Terry Bussey (Timpson)

Senior G Sean Gregory (Dallardsville Big Sandy)

Junior F Cooper Gracey (LaPoyner)

Junior F Omarian Wiley (Grapeland)

Senior C Ryan Harris (Beckville)

Second Team All-East Texas:

Sophomore G Ja’Tyrian Moore (Tenaha)

Sophomore G J’Koby Williams (Beckville)

Senior F Bryson Rodriguez (Mumford)

Sophomore F Wade Neyland (Centerville)

Junior C Dijuan Whitehead (LaPoyner)

Third Team All-East Texas:

Senior G Slade Murray (Lovelady)

Senior G Donovan Crockett (Timpson)

Junior F Riley Murchison (Grapeland)

Senior F Cael Bruno (Frankston)

Senior C John Reyna (Rosebud-Lott)

_____

CLASS 1A

First Team All-East Texas:

Senior G JaColby Sells (Leggett)

Senior G Risten Cook (Chireno)

Senior F Noah Bay (Richards)

Senior F Emory Broussard (North Zulch)

Senior C Carson Miller (Aquilla)

Second Team All-East Texas:

Senior G Tucker Willingham (Blum)

Sophomore G Joshua Perkins (Leggett)

Senior F Julius Stevenson (Trinidad)

Senior F Dylan Ozymy (Avalon)

Junior C Mike Barrett (Neches)

Third Team All-East Texas:

Sophomore G A’mareion Bookman (Goodrich)

Junior G Jayden Tennison (Richards)

Senior F Cole Turner (Wells)

Senior F Levi Ihlenfeldt (Aquilla)

Senior C Jessy Morones (Avalon)

_____

PRIVATE SCHOOLS (TAPPS & SPC)

First Team All-East Texas:

Senior G Trey Miller (Tomball Concordia Lutheran)

Senior G Zaire Walker (Westbury Christian)

Senior F Chanse Perkins (The Woodlands Christian)

Sophomore F Jakeel Registe (Houston Episcopal)

Junior C Zion Harper (Houston Lutheran North)

Second Team All-East Texas:

Senior G Aron Akhtar (Beaumont Legacy Christian)

Senior G Brody Robinson (Houston Christian)

Senior F Levi Rice (Bryan St. Joseph)

Junior F Kristooher Johnson (Galveston O’Connell)

Senior C Daniel Sanchez (Houston Grace Christian Academy)

Third Team All-East Texas:

Senior G Austin Benigni (The Woodlands Christian)

Senior G Nile Austin (Cypress Christian)

Freshman F Sebastian Williams-Adams (Houston St. Johns)

Senior F Jacob Pike (Houston St. Thomas)

Senior C Raphfel Moss Jr. (Galveston O’Connell)

KXII.com

Former Denison star TJ Taylor signs with Dallas TBL team

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - When it comes to the best basketball players in the history of Denison basketball, you have to mention TJ Taylor. Certainly he is the best player to to suit up for the Jackets in this century. Leading the Jackets deep into the playoffs during the 2008, 2009, and 2010 seasons.
DENISON, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Former Baylor stars Smith, Egbo return to Texas for WNBA preseason

ARLINGTON, Texas — Less than 100 miles away from the Ferrell Center, NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo made their return to the Lone Star State. The two former Baylor national champions were playing in a WNBA preseason game for the Indiana Fever. Smith was drafted second overall and Egbo was drafted 10th overall.
ARLINGTON, TX
Laredo Morning Times

