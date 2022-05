NEW YORK — Mets manager Buck Showalter saved veteran starter Carlos Carrasco for the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Braves, hoping the 35-year-old could adjust his game plan to pitch more innings if Game 1 taxed New York's bullpen.Everything seems to be working out as hoped for the first-place Mets.Carrasco dodged trouble for eight innings, Pete Alonso homered against Kyle Wright on an off night for Atlanta's breakout right-hander and New York beat the Braves 3-0 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.Alonso had two RBI singles in the opener as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO