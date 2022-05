Every Sunday night in Tyler, the grown folks will tell you that if you're looking for a spacious atmosphere where you can enjoy the best blues and Southern Soul music all night long, then the place to be is The Brown Liquor Music After Party at the Empire Lounge! For several months now, we've been kicking back having a grown folks good time with DJ Keno G in the mix and surprises left and right! We have something special for you and your Mom this Mother's Day night!

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO