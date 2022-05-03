ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewardson, IL

Teresa Joann Hargis, 64

By Effingham Radio
 2 days ago

Teresa Joann Hargis, 64, of Farmington, MO, passed away on Wednesday April 27, 2022, in Fountainbleau Nursing Center in Festus, MO. Tess was born August 9, 1957, in Effingham, IL, the daughter of the late Gloria (nee Klepzig)...

Charles (Chuck) Edward Hubbartt, 92

Charles (Chuck) Edward Hubbartt, 92, of Shelbyville, IL, entered his eternal home Saturday morning, April 30, 2022. He was pronounced dead at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center at 8:05 a.m. Even at 92, his death came as a surprise to those closest to him, as Chuck was in good spirits and playing his harmonica just days before his death. He also shared with others his lifetime of experiences defying the odds in which he not only survived but thrived.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Friends to open A&W restaurant in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. – Two friends turned business partners are bringing an A&W franchise to Arnold. The restaurant, located at 3998 JeffCo Boulevard, will have its grand opening on Monday, May 9. Friends Jim Sprick and Jim Sill own 11 restaurants across California, Missouri, and southern Illinois. Sprick and Sill...
ARNOLD, MO
Monday Local Sports Results / Tuesday Local Sports Schedule With Updated Changes

WINDSOR/STEWARDSON-STRASBURG OVER BROWNSTOWN/ST. ELMO 5-4 NATIONAL TRAIL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT EVERGREEN HOLLOW PARK. 1 SEED ST. ANTHONY OVER 8 SEED ST. ELMO / BROWNSTOWN 22-0 WINDSOR/STEWARDSON-STRASBURG OVER 7 SEED COWDEN-HERRICK/BEECHER CITY 15-0 4 SEED ALTAMONT OVER 5 SEED NEOGA 7-2 3 SEED SOUTH CENTRAL OVER 6 SEED DIETERICH 8-1 TEUTOPOLIS...
HSHS Hospice Illinois Invites Community To Memorial Butterfly Release Ceremony

HSHS Hospice Illinois invites community members to join them for a butterfly release ceremony at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital on Thursday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the Healing Garden of the hospital. Shawna O’Dell, director of post-acute care, shared, “The butterfly represents the transformation of the spirit...
ILLINOIS STATE
Kathleen Daugherty Green, 96

Kathleen Daugherty Green, 96, of Louisville, passed away at 7:57 am, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham. Kathleen was born on December 16, 1925, in Louisville, the daughter of Guy and Vida (Wolfe) Daugherty. She married Merlin M.G. “Chub” Green on May 29, 1947, in Morganfield, Kentucky, and they shared 67 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on September 22, 2014. She worked as a bookkeeper for several different business for many years. She had a love for cooking, trying new recipes, reading Louis L’Amour novels, and watching a good western on TV. She served faithfully in the church, by playing the piano, teaching youth, helping with church dinners and encouraging others. She was a member of the Red Brush Christian Church in her youth and a long-time member of the Louisville Christian Church.
LOUISVILLE, IL
Sue Christine (Henricksen) Schimmelpfenning, 84

Sue Christine (Henricksen) Schimmelpfenning, 84, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Temple St. in Effingham with Rev. Katie Orth officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded after the services, according to Sue’s wishes. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
George Schuyler Wiley, 93

George Schuyler Wiley, 93, of Louisville passed away at 8:56 am, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Cisne Rehab and Health Care Center in Cisne. George was born on February 22, 1929 in Clay County, Illinois – the son of Fred Ralph and Wilma Rose Ann (Clark) Wiley. He joined the US Navy and served his country honorably during the Korean War. He married Phyllis Marie Deain, on October 30, 1954, and they shared 47 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on January 21, 2002.
LOUISVILLE, IL

