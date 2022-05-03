Teresa Joann Hargis, 64

Kathleen Daugherty Green, 96, of Louisville, passed away at 7:57 am, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham. Kathleen was born on December 16, 1925, in Louisville, the daughter of Guy and Vida (Wolfe) Daugherty. She married Merlin M.G. “Chub” Green on May 29, 1947, in Morganfield, Kentucky, and they shared 67 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on September 22, 2014. She worked as a bookkeeper for several different business for many years. She had a love for cooking, trying new recipes, reading Louis L’Amour novels, and watching a good western on TV. She served faithfully in the church, by playing the piano, teaching youth, helping with church dinners and encouraging others. She was a member of the Red Brush Christian Church in her youth and a long-time member of the Louisville Christian Church.

LOUISVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO