One day after Naomi Judd's death, her daughters Wynonna and Ashley took the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame to pay tribute to their mother and celebrate the induction of Naomi and Wynonna's mother-daughter duo, the Judds. Also being inducted at the ceremony were the late Ray Charles, drummer Eddie Bayers, and the late pedal steel player Pete Drake. Wynonna summed up the surreal, heartbreaking nature of the moment during her speech when she said, "It's a strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed… But though my heart is broken,...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO