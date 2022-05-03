ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Escobar reflects on past, looks to future

By Kassandra Mendoza
thedesertreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALEXICO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors hosted the 2022 State of the County Address at the Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico, which is located within Chairman of the Board Jesus Escobar’s district as he presented the County Address Thursday, April 28. Mariachi announced the commencement...

www.thedesertreview.com

KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/3/22

In Riverside County, there were 568 new reported cases over the weekend. Since April 25, hospitalizations have decreased by 20%, with 44. ICU cases increased by one, with seven current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths. In San Bernardino County, there...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Three candidates running for Riverside County District Attorney

Below is a transcript of KVCR's Jonathan Linden's story on the three individuals running for Riverside County District Attorney. Jonathan Linden: The June 7 primary elections are right around the corner, with three different candidates running for the seat of Riverside County District Attorney. You'll be hearing audio from a debate between current District Attorney Mike Hestrin and one of his candidate's lawyer Lara Grassley, while fellow candidate Judge Burke Strunsky spoke separately with KVCR but was asked the same questions. When asked about one law that needs to be passed, rescinded, or changed to help the DA's office be more effective, current District Attorney Mike Hestrin said Proposition 47 is the worst thing to happen to California in the last ten years.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Get out of my uterus’: Valley groups, activists respond to potential overturn of abortion rights

Outrage and support are pouring in from around the valley to the leaked document showing the U.S. Supreme Court may be ready to overturn abortion rights. Local political activist Amalia Deaztlan, president of Democratic Women of the Desert, called it an attack on women. "It's really upsetting for me," she said. "We should be able The post ‘Get out of my uterus’: Valley groups, activists respond to potential overturn of abortion rights appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

