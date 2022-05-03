ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Sweet treats from The Ritz-Carlton at the Women of Achievement Luncheon

FOX2now.com

Jaisee Grub bringing soul food to One-Day Blues Fest

Jaisee Grub bringing soul food to One-Day Blues Fest. Jaaise Grub bringing soul food to One-Day Blues Fest. Family to honor Cpl. Jared Schmitz in One-Day Blues …. Mother's Day offer from Chicken Salad Chick. Bark in the Park is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals. In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a "wedding catering company" that is "based on a food truck" and works for "less formal weddings". They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been "turning down" because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FOX2Now

Friends to open A&W restaurant in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. – Two friends turned business partners are bringing an A&W franchise to Arnold. The restaurant, located at 3998 JeffCo Boulevard, will have its grand opening on Monday, May 9. Friends Jim Sprick and Jim Sill own 11 restaurants across California, Missouri, and southern Illinois.
ARNOLD, MO
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it's no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
NBC4 Columbus

Hummus & Pita Co. opening May 7 in Hilliard

HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New York-based Mediterranean brand is ready for its Central Ohio debut. Hummus & Pita Co. will open its first local restaurant at 1777 Hilliard Rome Road in Hilliard Saturday. The franchisees are Pranay Patel and Ashish Patel.
HILLIARD, OH
FOX2now.com

Lux and Nyx bags are great for Mother's Day

Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: What our fears …. Illinois to remain steadfast on abortion rights regardless …. Kirkwood market loading up on plants, flowers ahead …. Legendary jazz vocalist Denise Thimes holding special …. Pasta House diners start donating to Pujols Family …. Man treated in St. Louis County...
LIFESTYLE
FOX 2

Adoptions fees are $25 during Empty The Shelters event

ST. LOUIS – You can give a shelter animal a forever home this week at a reduced price. The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees. This week the fee is $25. Eight area shelters are participating. The goal is to empty the shelters. The Empty The Shelters event runs through Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Kirkwood market loading up on plants, flowers ahead of Mother's Day

The start of planting season and Mother's Day go hand-in-hand, making gardening supplies and plants the perfect gifts for a mom with a green thumb.
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Legendary jazz vocalist Denise Thimes holding special Mother's Day concert

The Mildred Thimes Foundation is celebrating 25 years of raising awareness about pancreatic cancer with a special Mother's Day concert.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The Real Dill announces new venue at The District

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The District looks to add the Real Dill Pickleball Club sports venue in 2023. The venue will have up to 12 pickleball courts on a reservation basis and will be designed to accommodate both recreational and competitive purposes. Players can also enjoy tournaments, food and drinks, family entertainment, pickleball lessons, health and wellness offerings, and group classes for physical conditioning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

