Sweet treats from The Ritz-Carlton at the Women of Achievement Luncheon

ST. LOUIS — The Crow’s Nest, a gastropub in Maplewood known for its heavy-metal themed brunches, is opening a sister-restaurant called “The Crow Bar” at 1931 South 12th St. in Soulard. The space formerly housed Nadine’s Gin Joint, which closed in 2021. The new location...
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
ARNOLD, Mo. – Two friends turned business partners are bringing an A&W franchise to Arnold. The restaurant, located at 3998 JeffCo Boulevard, will have its grand opening on Monday, May 9. Friends Jim Sprick and Jim Sill own 11 restaurants across California, Missouri, and southern Illinois. Sprick and Sill...
Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New York-based Mediterranean brand is ready for its Central Ohio debut. Hummus & Pita Co. will open its first local restaurant at 1777 Hilliard Rome Road in Hilliard Saturday. The franchisees are Pranay Patel and Ashish Patel. They started in the restaurant business with their father and his […]
ST. LOUIS – You can give a shelter animal a forever home this week at a reduced price. The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees. This week the fee is $25. Eight area shelters are participating. The goal is to empty the shelters. The Empty The Shelters event runs through Sunday. Click here for […]
This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are a bunch of options when it comes to fried chicken in St. Louis. That’s why you must be overwhelmed and don’t know what to choose. Right? But don’t worry! Because we have got you back:
ST. LOUIS – Teach a child to read and that education can never be taken away! It’s Children’s Book Week at Subterranean Book in University City. They will have coloring stations, free grab bags, reading and selfie stations. Of course, there will be a ton of great books to make every child a strong reader!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The District looks to add the Real Dill Pickleball Club sports venue in 2023. The venue will have up to 12 pickleball courts on a reservation basis and will be designed to accommodate both recreational and competitive purposes. Players can also enjoy tournaments, food and drinks, family entertainment, pickleball lessons, health and wellness offerings, and group classes for physical conditioning.
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis MetroMarket will begin its 2022 season starting Wednesday. MetroMarket is a non-profit mobile grocery store that offers affordable food and fresh produce to those living in food deserts via a retrofitted MetroBus, according to a press release about MetroMarket's Tuesday event celebrating the launch of their seventh season.
ST. LOUIS – Today’s STL Moms is sponsored by SSM Health St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Be sure to check out the St. Louis Public Library’s website! They have tons of camps for the kids and they’re free. Then, plan Mother’s Day at the City Foundry...
