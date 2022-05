Tuesday was not fun for Braves fans, to say the least. After losing 5-4 in a nail-biter in the first game of the doubleheader, which saw Matt Olson send a three-run bomb to right center, the Braves were shut out 3-0 in the nightcap. Atlanta now has to win on Wednesday afternoon to split the series in New York and avoid falling eight games behind in the division.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO