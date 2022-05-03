ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

‘Bad News for the Whole World’: Activists Fear Global Impact of Ending Roe v. Wade

By Sophia Smith Galer
Vice
Vice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“This is really bad news for the whole world,” said Natalia Broniarczyk, an abortion activist in Poland who woke up with the rest of Europe to news that the landmark Roe v. Wade case protecting abortion rights in the US may be overturned. On Monday night Politico published...

www.vice.com

Comments / 23

Deplorable@2652
2d ago

Shut up and go away. In this day and age if you can’t figure out how to keep from getting pregnant your on your own… this is PLANNED PARENTHOOD propaganda and this organization should be DEFUNDED

Reply
23
Michelle Ritchie Wise
2d ago

Lol 😆 these people are nuts!! Last week they are having melt downs because of the the "Climate change" farce!! Now they think it's ok to murder the unborn!! Does these whacos work 🤔 It seems like they have to much time on their hands!!

Reply(1)
16
John Cole
1d ago

abortion is no longer federal responsibility, thank God, just go to Ca and its all paid for. you will also get a mail in ballot.

Reply
5
Related
WEKU

The original Roe v. Wade ruling was leaked, too

People march around the Minnesota Capitol building in St. Paul protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision in January, 1973.AP. The news site Politico sent shockwaves across the country last night when it published what appears to be an initial draft majority opinion — written by Justice Samuel Alito and reportedly circulated inside the court — suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court intends to strike down Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POPSUGAR

What a Roe v. Wade Overturn Could Mean For Birth Control

The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health has left many of us with serious questions about the future of reproductive freedom in the US. The opinion, if made official, would overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion under the US Constitution. This reality has left people asking: Are abortions still legal right now? (Yes.) Should I stockpile Plan B? (It's not necessary to buy out your pharmacy, but maybe grab a pack or two.) And will the ruling affect my access to birth control? The answer to that is no, not directly; neither Roe nor Dobbs has anything to do with contraceptives, and no one's access will be immediately impacted. But there may still be reason for concern.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Women And Men#Unsafe Abortion#Bad News#The Us Supreme Court#World News#Isle Of Man
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

Tenured female economics professor is fired for saying Black Lives Matter 'destroyed' Mount Royal University in Calgary so much she 'doesn't recognize it'

A tenured economics professor in Canada was fired for saying Black Lives Matter destroyed her university to such an extent she 'doesn't recognize it anymore'. Frances Widdowson, who also taught justice and policy studies, was sacked from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year. The academic is now calling...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Putin is desperate to stay in power because his successor may want to ASSASSINATE him, former US general warns

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be desperate to remain in power for fear of what his successor might do to him, a former top US general has said. In the cutthroat halls of Russian power politics, where he cannot rely on the rule of law and institutions of government to protect him, Vladimir Putin may be in real danger from senior military and security figures over Russia's catastrophic performance in the invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
LiveScience

What's the difference between race and ethnicity?

Race and ethnicity are terms that are sometimes used sloppily, almost interchangeably. But race and ethnicity are not the same thing. Both terms are used to describe human identity, but in different – if related – ways. Identity might bring to mind questions of skin color, nationality, language, religion, cultural traditions or family ancestry. Both race and ethnicity encompass many of these descriptors. "'Race' and 'ethnicity' have been and continue to be used as ways to describe human diversity," said Nina Jablonski, an anthropologist and paleobiologist at The Pennsylvania State University, who is known for her research into the evolution of human skin color. "Race is understood by most people as a mixture of physical, behavioral and cultural attributes. Ethnicity recognizes differences between people mostly on the basis of language and shared culture."
SOCIETY
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
76K+
Followers
18K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy