Coweta County, GA

Could Popeyes Be Coming to Poplar Road?

By Jonathan Dockery
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePending rezoning request approval from C-4 (Commercial Service District) to C-3 (Commercial Retail District) a proposed Popeyes could be coming to Poplar Road. The specific...

