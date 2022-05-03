ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has already sold out

topgear.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn news that’ll surprise nobody, Ford has stated that “due to high demand the current model year is no longer available for retail order”. So for those lucky enough to have secured one of the first cars, a boon: both versions...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 1

CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

GM Lands First Blow Against Ford F-150 In 2022 Sales Race

America loves a good truck, especially when it has a blue oval on the hood. The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for nearly half a century and continues its reign of domination entering 2022. But there's a glimmer of hope for poor old General Motors as the other Detroit-based automaker just outsold the Ford F-Series during the first quarter of 2022. There's a slight caveat there as that was across two brands, but it means GM as a whole is in the lead as the best-selling manufacturer of full-size pickups in America. This comes despite an overall decrease in truck sales by just over6%. As a standalone model, however, the Ford F-Series remains the king of the hill.
CARS
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest Car in America

Americans have run into problems buying cars in the past year. Car shortages have been triggered by an extremely low supply of the chips used in electronic and navigation systems. Additionally, supply chain issues have cut the availability of other parts. The chip shortage could last well beyond the end of this year. The low […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
Motorious

Inside John Cena's Muscle Car Collection

This collection highlights American manufacturing triumphs, and is full of one-off and ultra-rare cars. Back when Motorious was a seedling, John Cena and the Ford GT drama was one of the first ongoing stories we covered in-depth. Since then, the more we learn about Cena's car obsession, the more we like him. He's a hardcore American muscle car guy, with a few halo cars that have passed through his garage. Here are some highlights of the cars owned by John Cena over the years.
CELEBRITIES
torquenews.com

How Much Does Your Electric Bill Go Up With a Tesla Model Y?

How much your Tesla's electric bill will cost you per month depends on your location. Electricity pricing trends can impact how much your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y will add to your electric bill - and those prices can vary from by electricity company. According to Teslanomics on average,...
GAS PRICE

