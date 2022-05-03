ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse men’s basketball: Who’s been offered for 2023?

By Michael Ostrowski
nunesmagician.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe haven’t heard much about the Syracuse Orange and their plans for the Class of 2023. While they have offered scholarships to over a dozen players, none have committed just yet. Here are those potential recruits and how serious their interest level in SU seems to currently be (all data via...

www.nunesmagician.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC wing lands prediction for Creighton

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program thought their roster was pretty much set here in early May with the focus shifting to offseason workouts and then practices in the Fall. But Davis and the Tar Heels were a bit shocked when Kerwin Walton announced he was heading to the transfer portal on Sunday. Walton will leave UNC after two seasons and already a favorite to land him has emerged. The Creighton Bluejays have landed a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports to be the team Walton ends up with. National recruiting analyst Travis Branham logged that prediction on Monday, giving them their lone prediction. For Walton, finding playing time this season was tough. He was coming off a good freshman season in which he was UNC’s best perimeter shooter and while he played a lot early on, he eventually fell behind in the rotation as the season went on Finding a spot that he can come in and play right away is ideal and Creighton may offer him the best shot at that. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Ohio State Men's Basketball Lands Major Transfer Commitment

The Ohio State Buckeyes just landed a significant transfer portal acquisition. On Wednesday, former Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer to Columbus for his final year of collegiate eligibility. "My next chapter.. THE Ohio State University & Team 124," he wrote. Likekele...
COLUMBUS, OH
WETM

Penn State adds Syracuse in 2027 & 2028

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State football announced a home-and-home series against Syracuse beginning in 2027. The Nittany Lions will host the Orange on September 4, 2027. It will be the team’s first trip to Happy Valley since 2009. Penn State then heads to New York on September 9, 2028 to play on the road.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Memphis, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
State
Tennessee State
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
South Carolina State
thecomeback.com

Jim Boeheim clarifies infamous Gerry McNamara rant

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is famous for his press conference rants but there is perhaps none more iconic than his epic defense of Gerry McNamara after the guard willed the Orange to victory in the first round of the Big East Tournament in 2006. Specifically, what everyone remembers most about...
SYRACUSE, NY
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball adds transfer Isaac Likekele from Oklahoma State

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball has added former Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele to its roster through the transfer portal. Likekele started all but four of the 114 games he played in for the Cowboys, averaging 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 46 percent shooting. The program reached the NCAA Tournament once during his career, making it to the second round in 2021. That 2020-21 season was also his most efficient, shooting 48 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Boeheim
Person
George Washington
The Spun

Syracuse, Penn State Schedule Future Football Series

Penn State and Syracuse have scheduled a future home-and-home series, it was announced today. The Nittany Lions will host the Orange in 2027, which will be the first regular season matchup between the two Eastern programs since 2013. Syracuse will then return the favor the following season. Penn State and...
SYRACUSE, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot is back on the recruiting trail targeting a former Baylor standout

With the departure of Kerwin Walton, the UNC basketball program now has an open scholarship. Ideally, UNC would love to land a player to play in the post alongside Armando Bacot to play the role that Brady Manek did a year ago. And Bacot himself may have the ideal target. The forward, who announced he was returning for his senior season, was back on Twitter recruiting a potential transfer target. And that target is former Baylor standout Matthew Mayer. Bacot tweeted to Mayer on a quote tweet, telling him that he knows where he needs to go in the transfer portal: @MatthewMayer24 don’t...
WACO, TX
FOX Sports

Akok Akok heads to Georgetown men's basketball from UConn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Akok Akok is transferring to Georgetown from UConn, the latest in a series of additions. Georgetown announced Akok's move on Tuesday. The team went 6-25 last season, including 0-19 in conference play, and ended on a 21-game losing streak. Ewing, who has led the Hoyas to...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Texas Tech
Centre Daily

Syracuse in the Mix For Intriguing 6-10 Forward Tafara Gapare

One of the most intriguing prospects on the recruiting trail is 6-10 forward Tafara Gapare. Gapare, originally from New Zealand, plays for South Kent High School in Connecticut. He has tremendous length, athleticism, handles the ball well, and is a three level scorer. With a strong live period this spring, Gapare is jumping onto the radar of high major programs across the country. South Kent head coach Raphael Chillious says he could be part of either the 2022 class or 2023.
SYRACUSE, MO
CBS Sports

Dribble Handoff: College basketball coaches most likely to follow Jay Wright's lead by retiring early

In just over a year, a significant portion of college basketball's coaching brain trust has left the sport, with Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams and Jay Wright headlining those opting to retire amid the sport's changing landscape. While the retirements of Williams, now 71, and Krzyzewski, 75, were somewhat expected due to age, Wright's decision came as a surprise to those outside his circle.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy