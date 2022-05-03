ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Gala 2022 After-Party Looks: What Blake Lively, Kourtney Kardashian and More Wore After the Carpet

By Beth Sobol
Not a bad way to spend a Monday. Stars gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 for the 2022 Met Gala. Held every year to raise money for the museum's Costume Institute and to celebrate its latest...

