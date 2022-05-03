ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Luka Goes OFF for 45 but Suns take Game 1 | Heat Shut Down Harden and Sixers

Tyrese Maxey Is the X-factor the Sixers Have Been Waiting For

Tyrese Maxey was fantastic against the Raptors in the Sixers ’ first-round matchup. Maxey will have to step it up even further as they face the Heat. With Joel Embiid suffering an orbital fracture and a concussion, the star backcourt duo of Maxey and Harden will need to step it up. However, with Harden seemingly still dealing with limitations from his hamstring injury, the clear X-Factor coming into the series is Tyrese Maxey.
Sixers-Heat Series Preview: Can James Harden Carry Philadelphia?

The Sixers are in Miami with Game 1 of their series against the Heat taking place on Monday night. Let’s take a look at the series matchup: Sixers-Heat Game 1 Odds Spread: Heat -7.5 (-115) Total: 208.5 (-110) Moneyline: Sixers +260 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Watch: fuboTV Odds via PointsBet Latest on Joel Embiid What could’ve […] The post Sixers-Heat Series Preview: Can James Harden Carry Philadelphia? appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
Suns' balance overcomes Mavs' Luka Doncic in Game 1

Deandre Ayton scored a team-high 25 points and the Phoenix Suns dominated the visiting Dallas Mavericks on the boards en route to a 121-114 victory in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series Monday night. Devin Booker contributed 23 points to a balanced attack, with nine rebounds and eight...
Concerning James Harden stats will worry Sixers fans

James Harden hasn’t been his usual self not only in the playoffs but ever since he joined the Philadelphia 76ers, and his numbers prove that as well. When Joel Embiid was ruled out for Games 1 and 2 of their playoffs series with the Miami Heat because of a head injury, many thought that Harden would be able to step up and carry the offensive load for the team like he used to when he was with the Houston Rockets. Considered one of the best scorers of the generation, many believed that it was just the right opportunity for The Beard to take a leading role again and get back to his scoring ways.
Luka Doncic held back from going after Suns fan

Luka Doncic had to be restrained from going after a Suns fan on Wednesday night. Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks went into halftime with a 2-point lead in Phoenix during Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series. The Suns started to pull ahead in the third quarter and ran away with things in the fourth. They won 129-109.
Mavs’ Luka Doncic restrained while having words with Suns fan

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are battling in Game 2 of their western conference semifinal series. Phoenix dominated in Game 1, despite the final score only being 121-114. In the loss, Mavs superstar Luka Doncic played out of his mind, dropping 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. However, it obviously was not close to enough.
