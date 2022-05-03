ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Newest Republican Candidate For Wisconsin Governor Already Targeted

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe just entered the race and the newest Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is already being targeted....

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 39

BLUE FEATHER
1d ago

I have worked class& poor friends, they grew up 2gether across the street from Michael's house, said he was a nice kid& family was working class working up, I'm older now & live by his construction quarry, most of the people I know that work there say it's a fair living, decent wages, decent health, treated fairly, like working there, say ya gotta work tho, the 3 that didn't like it was bc company wouldn't let them start whatever time they got there! gotta check policies, but might vote for him! J.M.O.🤪

Reply
6
DR for me
2d ago

Where does he live? He don’t live here we don’t want him.

Reply(4)
20
doesmyopinionmatter
1d ago

just what we need another millionaire thinking he knows how the majority of us live and what we need. no vote from me

Reply
4
Related
Urban Milwaukee

Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Does Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels actually live outside Wisconsin?. Records show that Tim and his wife Barbara Michels have owned a home in Connecticut since 2017, as reported by Wisconsin Right Now (WRN). “The couple first purchased a home in exclusive Greenwich, a bedroom community for celebrities and millionaires...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Absentee Hawaii Democratic House member leaving to run for governor: Report

A Democratic congressman who has barely showed up to Capitol Hill is reportedly going to take off for bluer skies by joining the Hawaii gubernatorial race. Freshman Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele will launch a bid for the Hawaii governorship, Punchbowl News reported. Kahele only voted in person five times in January and voted by proxy the remainder of the time. He also reportedly continued to moonlight at his previous job as a commercial pilot for Hawaiian Airlines. He was spotted in Washington, D.C., for the first time since the beginning of the year Thursday.
HAWAII STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE

