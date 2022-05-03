ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Several shower chances this week

fox61.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday stays mostly cloudy but at...

www.fox61.com

Alt 101.7

Here is What Type of Weather to Expect this Summer in Alabama

Severe weather season always interrupts springtime in Alabama and this year it has been quite busy. Now our sights are set on the joy of summer. For many Alabamians, the unofficial start to the summer season is Memorial Day weekend with the official launch being Summer Solstice on Tuesday, June 21. Many are ready for the hot summer months and some are ready to crank up the air conditioner. Others are ready to jump in the pool.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/3 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s. Showers are back in the mix tonight (mainly after midnight) through at least tomorrow morning with perhaps some downpours/rumbles here and there. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 60s again.  Looking Ahead: Thursday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70. Clouds make a comeback on Friday with showers likely developing the second half of the day. It won't be quite as warm with highs in the 60s.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
KULR8

Mild and Warm Conditions

Expect a warming and drying trend through Thursday and Friday, with periods of breezy to gusty winds. Then, temperatures begin to cool, with the next weather producer just around the corner.
AccuWeather

Storm delivers month's worth of rain in one day to Spanish city

A storm slammed Spain's third-largest city on Tuesday, dumping the highest 24-hour rainfall total for the month of May since records began in 1871. The Spanish city of Valencia recorded its highest 24-hour rainfall total for the month of May on Tuesday, the highest rainfall total during the month since 1871 and single-handedly beating the past monthly rainfall record.
1390 Granite City Sports

Farmers Still Waiting For Dry Weather

Farmers throughout central Minnesota are still waiting to get a good start on spring planting. The latest Crop Progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, released Monday, indicates less than one percent of the corn statewide has been planted. Nick Carletta with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in...
CHANHASSEN, MN
WWL-AMFM

Heavy rain moves in Thursday night

Thursday night into Friday morning will see an increased chance for strong storms. “Expect another very warm day with partly cloudy skies and mostly dry daytime hours. Tonight we’ll watch a complex of storms move in. Models still don’t agree
B93

Temperatures And Precipitation Above Average This Spring For Midland Odessa

Each year, when the change of season rolls around-we all catch a new perspective of the world and what's to come. Especially when it's the transition from winter to spring. The frost and periodic ice spells (and perhaps even small dusting of snow) evaporate into warmer temperatures and wet weather to wake up all the vegetation that's here for the season. Granted it's 75% dirt, 25% green here in the Permian-but we'll take the 25% we can get to make it a bit prettier around here! The Almanac was spot-on when it predicted the winter that we just had in West Texas, so I'm inclined to believe the accuracy will continue into Spring. And I'm ok with that because we just planted rose bushes in the new flower box along with the front windows of the house, in addition to having a tree ring constructed from brick that we planted a tree in last fall. I'm ready to see it all 'spring' back to life with the temps and watering!
MIDLAND, TX

