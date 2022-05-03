ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

All that glitters...Natasha Poonawalla stuns in ornate gold ensemble at the Met Gala

By Elmira Tanatarova For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Natasha Poonawalla turned heads in an opulent all-gold ensemble - including a metallic corset with detailing which artfully spun over her head in a halo - at this year's Met Gala in New York on Monday.

The businesswoman and socialite, 40, kept true to the Gilded Glamour theme, styling her look with exuberant jewellery, including a chunky gemstone headband, heavy ornate earrings and clusters of decorative bangles.

Her gorgeous caramel-coloured gown was intricately beaded with sequins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGPVd_0fRaaPzy00
Head to toe: Natasha Poonawalla, 40, turned heads in an opulent all-gold ensemble at this year's Met Gala in New York on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLzsU_0fRaaPzy00
All gold: The businesswoman, 40, kept true to the Gilded Glamour theme, styling her look with exuberant jewellery

It consisted of a diamante-studded bustier bodice with a stunning bronze-toned shawl draped over and wrapped around, coming out in a flowing train behind the wealthy magnate.

Thinking through every little detail, even Natasha's nails were spangled with gems and pearls as her highlighted honey blonde hair appeared gold when caught in the light.

Letting her loud ensemble do the talking, the socialite kept her make-simple with a dewy base, shimmery eyeshadow, and a smoked out wing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWzYR_0fRaaPzy00
Dressed to the nines: The gown consisted of a diamante-studded bustier bodice with a stunning bronze-toned shawl draped over and wrapped around
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNfax_0fRaaPzy00
Dripping in gold: Natasha's gorgeous caramel-coloured gown was intricately beaded with sequins, wrapped around with a metallic corset 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRXDN_0fRaaPzy00
Stunning: Letting her loud ensemble do the talking, the socialite kept her make-simple with a dewy base, a shimmery eyeshadow, and a smoked out wing

Natasha is part of the wealthy Poonawalla family, which runs the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, The Serum Institute.

It was founded by her father-in-law Cyrus Poonawalla, 81, in 1966 and has joined forces with vaccine developers including Novavax, Codagenix and AstraZeneca.

The family background was in racehorse breeding, and after one horse was bitten by a snake, the firm was created to allow them to make treatments themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDio5_0fRaaPzy00
Gorgeous: Natasha was draped in shades of gold as she posed up a storm at this year's Met Gala
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Lsvr_0fRaaPzy00
Details: Thinking through every little detail, even Natasha's nails were spangled with gems and pearls
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlCiW_0fRaaPzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7tQq_0fRaaPzy00
Ornate: Natasha was bedazzled with stacks of rings and bangles along her arms and hands, adding to the opulence of her ensemble 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19waeh_0fRaaPzy00
All that glitters: Natasha was a vision in her eye-catching ensemble, sticking to the Gilded Glamour theme 

Cyrus is the chairman of the Institute, with an estimated net worth of $19billion (£15.1billion) - as reported in February - and has passed the baton to his son Adar Poonawalla, who acts as CEO. Last month Cyrus' net worth was reported to be as much as $26billion (£20.7bilion) by some outlets.

Adar and his wife Natasha are Mayfair and Mumbai based, with some of her best friends in the highest parts of society: the Marchioness of Bath, Priyanka Chopra Jones, and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor.

The family spend most of their time in their £50,000-a-week London pad, a Georgian townhouse in Mayfair and one of the largest properties in the neighbourhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqhL1_0fRaaPzy00
Out of this world: Natasha's corset had its own orbit as intricate detailing spun out and around her ensemble 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEAkL_0fRaaPzy00
Striking a pose: The businesswoman struck a confident pose as she attended this year's star-studded Met Gala 

The Met Gala is considered by many as the 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets.'

Fashion's biggest night is traditionally held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute in New York City, with last year's event moved to September due to the pandemic.

This year's dress code was 'gilded glamour' to match the theme of 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' a continuation of last year's 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.'

Tickets for the glitzy event can reportedly cost up to $35,000 apiece, while prices for a table range from $200,000 to $300,000, with last year's bash raking in a whopping $16.4 million for the Met's Costume Institute.

Regina King, power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted this time, taking over from Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour once again supervised the benefit as chairwoman, a position she's held since 1995. Her fellow honorary co-chairs are designer Tom Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZXbP_0fRaaPzy00
Friends in high places: Natasha, who spends her time between Mumbai and Mayfair (pictured with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful) is well-connected

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala returned to New York Monday night in its usual first Monday in May slot, after 2021’s event was held in September due to the pandemic. The event is frequently referred to as fashion’s Oscars, meaning its the ultimate night for major fashion moments. So who was best dressed of the bunch? Click the gallery above to see a breakdown. The two-party theme centered around American fashion saw its second part on the first Monday in May of 2022, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments:...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber Is a Statuesque Stunner Dripping in Silver on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Met Gala is well underway and we’ve already seen so many great looks. Stars like Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, who are two of this year’s co-chairs, totally ruled the red carpet, and don’t even get us started on some of the incredible designs that made their red carpet debut. Plus, a number of famous celebrity kids hit the Met Gala red carpet with total confidence and poise. Among the dazzling gowns we’ve seen this evening, Cindy Crawford’s lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber fashioned a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress that...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Met Gala 2022: See what celebrities wore for fashion's biggest night

One of fashion's biggest nights is back, and celebrities have brought out their very best looks for the affair. Held in New York City, the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serves as the second iteration of the Costume Institute exhibition's series focused on American style. The first part, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," was last year's theme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Cyrus Poonawalla
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Regina King
Person
Kareena Kapoor
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
HollywoodLife

Emily Ratajkowski Loses Her Shoe As She Heads To Met Gala After-Party: Photo

Zendaya brought Disney’s Cinderella to life at the 2019 Met Gala. So, with the Euphoria star skipping this year’s event, it was up to Emily Ratajkowski to bring the fairy tale vibes, albeit inadvertently. Emily, 30, had switched out of the Versace look she wore at the Met Gala for a chartreuse mini dress. She complimented the look with some chunky, hot pink heels – but they may have been a bit too chonky for the model. As she arrived at The Mark Hotel for an after-party, she lost one of the pumps as she hit the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Jewellery#Met Gala#Gilded Glamour#The Serum Institute#Novavax#Codagenix
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Rodrigo, Ciara, & More Stars Getting Ready For The Met Gala: Photos

Facials! Manicures! Tanning beds — oh my! With the Met Gala back in full swing in 2022, the stars are back in their beauty chairs, making sure they look every bit as glamorous as they ever could. The high-fashion parade of stunning outfits at the Met Gala starts at 5pm on Monday, May 2nd, but there’s so much to do before then, especially if they expect to live up to the theme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

A Look Back at Rihanna’s Met Gala Style Evolution

Click here to read the full article. Throughout the 74 years of the Met Gala, there have been many iconic red carpet looks, but music and fashion star Rihanna has managed to consistently produce the most impressive, internet-stopping looks year after year. Rihanna is arguably the most highly anticipated guest of the Met Gala, rightfully so given the number of dramatic looks she’s donned in the last few years. While it’s not confirmed if Rihanna will attend Monday’s Met Gala, which is celebrating the exhibit “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” she will still likely be the most-anticipated arrival of the night.More...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Opts For Cosy Glamour Post-Met Gala

Kim Kardashian had a momentous night at the Met Gala. The reality television star turned heads while wearing the gown Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to president John F Kennedy in 1962. It’s not a surprise that for the day after wearing such a piece – part of fashion history! – that Kardashian wanted to be swaddled in comfort. The morning after the celebration, Kardashian was spotted with her beau Pete Davidson leaving The Mark hotel in New York wearing a full Balenciaga look, which included a faux fur hooded coat from the pre-fall 2021 collection, black sweatpants, boots with a knife heel, and oversized sunglasses from the haute couture 2021 line.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

351K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy