All that glitters...Natasha Poonawalla stuns in ornate gold ensemble at the Met Gala

Natasha Poonawalla turned heads in an opulent all-gold ensemble - including a metallic corset with detailing which artfully spun over her head in a halo - at this year's Met Gala in New York on Monday.

The businesswoman and socialite, 40, kept true to the Gilded Glamour theme, styling her look with exuberant jewellery, including a chunky gemstone headband, heavy ornate earrings and clusters of decorative bangles.

Her gorgeous caramel-coloured gown was intricately beaded with sequins.

Head to toe: Natasha Poonawalla, 40, turned heads in an opulent all-gold ensemble at this year's Met Gala in New York on Monday

All gold: The businesswoman, 40, kept true to the Gilded Glamour theme, styling her look with exuberant jewellery

It consisted of a diamante-studded bustier bodice with a stunning bronze-toned shawl draped over and wrapped around, coming out in a flowing train behind the wealthy magnate.

Thinking through every little detail, even Natasha's nails were spangled with gems and pearls as her highlighted honey blonde hair appeared gold when caught in the light.

Letting her loud ensemble do the talking, the socialite kept her make-simple with a dewy base, shimmery eyeshadow, and a smoked out wing.

Dressed to the nines: The gown consisted of a diamante-studded bustier bodice with a stunning bronze-toned shawl draped over and wrapped around

Dripping in gold: Natasha's gorgeous caramel-coloured gown was intricately beaded with sequins, wrapped around with a metallic corset

Stunning: Letting her loud ensemble do the talking, the socialite kept her make-simple with a dewy base, a shimmery eyeshadow, and a smoked out wing

Natasha is part of the wealthy Poonawalla family, which runs the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, The Serum Institute.

It was founded by her father-in-law Cyrus Poonawalla, 81, in 1966 and has joined forces with vaccine developers including Novavax, Codagenix and AstraZeneca.

The family background was in racehorse breeding, and after one horse was bitten by a snake, the firm was created to allow them to make treatments themselves.

Gorgeous: Natasha was draped in shades of gold as she posed up a storm at this year's Met Gala

Details: Thinking through every little detail, even Natasha's nails were spangled with gems and pearls

Ornate: Natasha was bedazzled with stacks of rings and bangles along her arms and hands, adding to the opulence of her ensemble

All that glitters: Natasha was a vision in her eye-catching ensemble, sticking to the Gilded Glamour theme

Cyrus is the chairman of the Institute, with an estimated net worth of $19billion (£15.1billion) - as reported in February - and has passed the baton to his son Adar Poonawalla, who acts as CEO. Last month Cyrus' net worth was reported to be as much as $26billion (£20.7bilion) by some outlets.

Adar and his wife Natasha are Mayfair and Mumbai based, with some of her best friends in the highest parts of society: the Marchioness of Bath, Priyanka Chopra Jones, and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor.

The family spend most of their time in their £50,000-a-week London pad, a Georgian townhouse in Mayfair and one of the largest properties in the neighbourhood.

Out of this world: Natasha's corset had its own orbit as intricate detailing spun out and around her ensemble

Striking a pose: The businesswoman struck a confident pose as she attended this year's star-studded Met Gala

The Met Gala is considered by many as the 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets.'

Fashion's biggest night is traditionally held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute in New York City, with last year's event moved to September due to the pandemic.

This year's dress code was 'gilded glamour' to match the theme of 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' a continuation of last year's 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.'

Tickets for the glitzy event can reportedly cost up to $35,000 apiece, while prices for a table range from $200,000 to $300,000, with last year's bash raking in a whopping $16.4 million for the Met's Costume Institute.

Regina King, power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted this time, taking over from Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour once again supervised the benefit as chairwoman, a position she's held since 1995. Her fellow honorary co-chairs are designer Tom Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri.