Local miners may want to put savings into a rainy day fund because it appears that a storm is on the horizon. A U.S. Supreme Court case, WV v. Environmental Protection Agency was heard on February 22nd of this year and the decision will come down sometime over the summer. If the EPA is successful, it will effectively limit the amount of mines that can operate in the state, leading to the potential of layoffs. So while it may seem that coal is booming, it would be wise to save money until this case has been decided.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO