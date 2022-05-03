ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George man pleads guilty to $8.8 million fraud scheme

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince George man pleaded guilty yesterday to tax fraud and executing a conspiracy to defraud individual lenders, financial institutions and his employer out of almost $9 million.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Robert Guidry, of Prince George, and 51-year-old Christopher Elko, of Petersburg, attempted to enrich themselves through conspiracy and fraud from 2012 to 2020.

Part of the conspiracy involved Guidry soliciting money from individuals under the false pretense that the loans were for investment purposes — when, in fact, Guidry was using the money to pay for personal expenses and repay other lenders.

Glen Allen man pleads guilty to $400,000 bankruptcy fraud scheme

Guidry and Elko were also obtaining loans from financial institutions by deliberately obfuscating Guidry’s personal financial status.

In order to repay the lenders and financial institutions they had fraudulently borrowed from — and to pay their own personal expenses — Guidry and Elko came up with a number of methods to defraud their employer. One such scheme involved Guidry and Elko diverting customer payments from the business into their own bank accounts.

In total, Guidry and Elko’s scheme resulted in a total loss of more than $8.8 million to investors, banks and their former employer.

Guidry is scheduled to be sentenced on September 7, 2022.  He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach woman committed $2.7M tax fraud while living ‘lavish’ life, prosecutors say

A Virginia Beach businesswoman pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that she failed to pay more than $2.7 million in payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service over an eight-year timespan — while dropping hundreds of thousands of dollars on luxury purchases. Wendy Brockenbrough, 53, is charged with three felony counts of willful failure to collect or pay taxes deducted from her employees’ ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Public Safety
6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
