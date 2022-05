Madison Hartley pitched back-to-back wins as Georgetown beat Johnson 6-1 and 16-2 in its best two-out-of-three playoff opening series. Kennedy Miller homered in the first game and shortstop Isa Torres had two hits and drove in a run. Abby Hodgson had a two-run home run and Rainey Kunz had two hits including a solo home run. In game two, Hartley, Miller and Hodgson each had two hits while Torres had three hits and drove in four runs. Samantha Swan added three hits and three RBIs.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO