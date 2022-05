Following two games at TD Garden, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics find themselves tied at 1-1 in the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals. Throughout these first two matchups on the road, the Bucks have looked like two different teams. With the series shifting back to Milwaukee for the next two games, it is obvious that the Bucks will need to look like the team that took Game 1 rather than the one that was simply blown out of the building in Game 2. To do so, the Bucks will need two particular players to step up in Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen, who are the team’s biggest X-factors in this second round series.

